New Zealand's Jack Goodhue relishing Garry Ringrose battle

Goodhue is enjoying a remarkable debut season with the All Blacks

New Zealand centre Jack Goodhue is excited about the prospect of facing off against Ireland's Garry Ringrose once again on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough season in the All Blacks jersey, firmly establishing himself in the outside centre position.

On Saturday evening in the Aviva Stadium, he will pit himself against another rising 13 in Garry Ringrose. The Leinster midfielder is widely hailed as one of the most exciting backs in Europe, and Goodhue is relishing the challenge of pitting himself against the Dubliner.

"He's a very good attacker," Goodhue said of Ringrose. "You don't want to give him too much space. I guess we're both trying to look at the bigger picture and trying to see can we give our wingers a bit of space, create a bit of space for the team.

"But you don't want to give that guy too much space."

Goodhue was in Croke Park on Friday trying his hand at hurling

This won't be the first time the duo have faced off on the field, having met in the 2015 World Rugby U20 Championship as the Kiwis triumphed to top their pool.

"I don't really remember playing against Ringrose, but I know he's a quality player and he had a very good tournament that year," Goodhue continued.

"Ireland were tough in that first half and we struggled to get away from them. We were probably fortunate to get that win."

Since then, Goodhue has worked his way through the ranks and still adjusting to the pace of Test rugby.

"It's tough. There's a lot of pressure, a lot of good players to play against," he said.

"Managing that is a bit of a skill in itself. Getting right mentally, trying to do the right preparation, getting around the coaches and trying to get on the same page."

Given the speed of the Crusaders star's rise, it would be easy to be daunted, but he sticks to his core values to keep him grounded.

Goodhue said: "When you're on the field it's like playing a game in your backyard or back in the old kid's rugby club. it's all instinctive, I just try to play the game I've been playing for the last 18 years of my life."

He'll be hoping that such a philosophy keeps him in good stead when the top two teams in the world face off on Saturday evening.