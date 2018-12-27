VOTE: Rugby union try of the year on Sky Sports

What a year of rugby we've enjoyed on Sky Sports! We've picked our seven favourite tries from games that were on our screens, and now we want you to christen the best one!

From the Rugby Championship to Super Rugby, Barbarians to the Championship and the Mitre 10, we've put together a handful of truly incredible tries for you to pick between!

Click play on the video above to watch each of the options, and cast a vote for your favourite Rugby Union Try of 2018 on Sky Sports below...

You can also remind yourself of the options before voting, with each try listed underneath the poll below...

In order of when they took place this calendar year, here are our seven selections...

1) Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions) vs Jaguares - 24th February 2018

2) Vince Aso (Hurricanes) vs Highlanders - 24th March 2018

3) Lopeti Timani (Barbarians) vs England - 27th May 2018

4) Brodie Retallick (New Zealand) vs Australia - 18th August 2018

5) Beauden Barrett (New Zealand) vs Australia - 25th August 2018

6) Brad Weber (Hawke's Bay) vs Waikato - 13th September 2018

7) Auguy Slowik (Jersey Reds) vs London Irish - 3rd November 2018