Premiership Rugby agrees 'landmark' partnership with CVC Capital Partners

Premiership Rugby has confirmed "a landmark new partnership" with CVC Capital Partners which SSN understands is worth more than £200m for a 27 per cent stake.

The organisation says the deal to sell a minority shareholding to the Luxembourg-based private equity firm marks the start of a new era for English professional club rugby.

CVC has been in negotiations with Premier Rugby Limited for the past year to purchase a stake in PRL. The investment is to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Saracens beat Exeter Chiefs in last season's Premiership final

CVC, which had previous involvement in Moto GP and Formula One, initially sought a majority shareholding but that was rejected by he umbrella organisation for the Gallagher Premiership.

The clubs voted unanimously to accept the new deal, however, with the funds raised earmarked for developing facilities and stadiums and expanding the competition into new markets rather than paying increasing players' wages.

"We're happy that CVC's track record speaks for itself," Premiership Rugby chief executive Mark McCafferty said.

"They were in MotoGP for eight years and only came out of that because of the requirements for moving into Formula One. They were in Formula One for the best part of 10 years.

"They are expecting to be in this for the long term and they understand what's required to invest and build.

Premiership Rugby CEO Mark McCafferty says the investment will bring new fans to the game

"I expect Premiership Rugby in seven or eight years' time to be an even more globally followed business. That expansion needs support.

"The clubs see this as a way to accelerate growth and bring new fans into the game and opening up audiences.

"We will be able to invest at a greater level and build the competition out further.

"There's stadium development at Bath, Saracens and Harlequins already on the board and this will help with those.

"We have a salary cap in place and that's not moving for the next couple of years. We are investing in operations and infrastructure, that's the key."

Premiership Rugby chairman Ian Ritchie says fans, clubs and players will all benefit from the new investment

Ian Ritchie, the chairman of Premiership Rugby added: "We have agreed that the proceeds from CVC Fund VII's investment will be re-invested to drive continued growth in the sport, for the benefit of the fans, clubs and players.

"CVC support our vision of growing the sport and we are looking forward to working closely with them to take Premiership Rugby to the next level."