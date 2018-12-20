Gallagher Premiership team news

Francois Hougaard makes his return to the Worcester starting line-up on Friday night

Team news for all the weekend's Gallagher Premiership fixtures, including the top-of-the-table clash between Saracens and Exeter.

Worcester Warriors v Northampton Saints (Friday, 7.45pm)

Worcester welcome back fit-again trio Francois Hougaard, Sam Lewis and GJ van Velze for Northampton's visit to Sixways, while full-back Chris Pennell starts after completing a two-week suspension. Elsewhere, lock Michael Fatialofa makes his Premiership debut and flanker Marco Mama features for the first time in league action since early October.

Dylan Hartley wears the No 2 jersey for Northampton on Friday night

Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd has made 10 changes from the side selected for last weekend's European Challenge Cup game against Timisoara Saracens in Romania, which was postponed due to heavy snowfall. Starters include England forwards Dylan Hartley and Courtney Lawes, while Dan Biggar and Cobus Reinach forge Saints' half-back combination.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ryan Mills, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Francois Hougaard, 1 Callum Black, 2 Jack Singleton, 3 Nick Schonert, 4 Anton Bresler, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 6 Marco Mama, 7 Sam Lewis, 8 GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements: 16 Joe Taufete'e, 17 Ethan Waller, 18 Gareth Milasinovich, 19 Pierce Phillips, 20 Ted Hill, 21 Jonny Arr, 22 Ollie Lawrence, 23 Scott van Breda.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Tom Collins, 13 Luther Burrell, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Alex Waller (c), 2 Dylan Hartley (c), 3 Paul Hill, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 Tom Wood, 7 Lewis Ludlam, 8 Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: 16 James Fish, 17 Francois Van Wyk, 18 Ben Franks, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Jamie Gibson, 21 Heinrich Brüssow, 22 Alex Mitchell, 23 Fraser Dingwall.

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (Saturday, 3pm)

Exeter have made one change that sees Matt Kvesic replace Tom Lawday at No 8. Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and scrum-half Nic White have recovered from injury to feature on the bench.

Vincent Koch will run out for Saracens for the 50th time on Saturday

South Africa prop Vincent Koch will make his 50th appearance for Saracens while Nick Isiekwe replaces Will Skelton in the second row. Calum Clark is named at openside and Alex Lozowski on the right wing.

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Joe Simmonds, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Ian Whitten, 12 Sam Hill, 11 Tom O'Flaherty, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Jack Maunder, 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Dave Dennis, 5 Sam Skinner, 6 Sean Lonsdale, 7 Don Armand, 8 Matt Kvesic.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mitch Lees, 20 Tom Lawday, 21 Nic White, 22 Ollie Devoto, 23 Phil Dollman.

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Alex Lozowski, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Brad Barritt, 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Spencer, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Nick Isiekwe, 5 George Kruis, 6 Mike Rhodes, 7 Calum Clark, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Tom Woolstencroft, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Dom Day, 20 Will Skelton, 21 Schalk Burger, 22 Tom Whiteley, 23 Matt Gallagher.

Leicester Tigers v Harlequins (Saturday, 3pm)

Harlequins have made eight changes including the return of props Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler to the front row. Matt Symons is back at lock while Mike Brown makes an appearance at full-back.

Jonah Holmes lines up at full-back for the Tigers

Wing Jonah Holmes and scrum-half Ben Youngs return to Leicester's backline. Flanker Guy Thompson and lock Harry Wells are restored to the pack.

Leicester Tigers: 15 George Worth, 14 Jonah Holmes, 13 Manu Tuilagi, 12 Matt Toomua, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford (c), 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Will Spencer, 6 Mike Fitzgerald, 7 Guy Thompson, 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Jake Kerr, 17 Campese Ma'afu, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Mike Williams, 20 Brendon O'Connor, 21 Ben White, 22 Gareth Owen, 23 Jordan Olowofela.

Harlequins: 15 Mike Brown, 14 Nathan Earle, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Paul Lasike, 11 Cadan Murley, 10 James Lang, 9 Charlie Mulchrone; 1 Joe Marler, 2 Dave Ward, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Matt Symons, 5 George Merrick, 6 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Jack Clifford, 8 James Chisholm (c).

Replacements: 16 Max Crumpton, 17 Lewis Boyce, 18 Will Collier, 19 Ben Glynn, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Dave Lewis, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Alofa Alofa.

Sale Sharks v Bristol Bears (Saturday, 3pm)

Sale have recalled flanker Jono Ross, inside centre James O'Connor and flanker Tom Curry as their three changes.

Tom Curry starts at flanker for Sale against Bristol

Samoa captain Chris Vui has recovered from a groin strain and returns to Bristol's second row. Jack Lam is restored at No 8.

Sale Sharks: 15 Chris Ashton, 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Sam James, 12 James O'Connor, 11 Byron McGuigan, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Rob Webber, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Josh Beaumont, 5 James Phillips, 6 Jono Ross (c), 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez.

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Tom Bristow, 18 Joe Jones, 19 Bryn Evans, 20 Josh Strauss, 21 Will Cliff, 22 Luke James, 23 Ben Curry.

Bristol Bears: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Luke Morahan, 13 Will Hurrell, 12 Siale Piutau (co-capt), 11 Alapati Leiua, 10 Ian Madigan 9 Harry Randall, 1 Yann Thomas, 2 Harry Thacker, 3 John Afoa, 4 Chris Vui, 5 Aly Muldowney, 6 Steve Luatua (co-capt), 7 George Smith, 8 Jack Lam.

Replacements: 16 Tom Lindsay, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Lewis Thiede, 19 Joe Joyce, 20 Dan Thomas, 21 Andy Uren, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Piers O'Conor.

Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester (Sunday, 3pm)

Josh Matavesi returns at centre for Newcastle after three and a half months off with an ankle injury. Sinoti Sinoti is in the treatment room so Alex Tait comes in and Logovi'i Mulipola is back at tighthead prop.

Charlie Sharples makes his 250th appearance for Gloucester against Newcastle

Danny Cipriani has been ruled out by a chest injury so Owen Williams starts at fly-half for Gloucester. Wing Charlie Sharples makes his 250th appearance for the club.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Vereniki Goneva, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Josh Matavesi, 11 Alex Tait, 10 Toby Flood (c), 9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Sam Lockwood, 2 Kyle Cooper, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Calum Green, 5 Tevita Cavubati, 6 Gary Graham, 7 John Hardie, 8 Mark Wilson.

Replacements: 16 George McGuigan, 17 Trevor Davison, 18 David Wilson, 19 Andrew Davidson, 20 Ryan Burrows, 21 Michael Young, 22 Brett Connon, 23 Tom Arscott.

Gloucester: 15 Jason Woodward, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Billy Twelvetrees, 12 Tom Hudson, 11 Ollie Thorley, 10 Owen Williams, 9 Callum Braley, 1 Josh Hohneck, 2 Jaco Visagie, 3 Ciaran Knight, 4 Ed Slater (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Freddie Clarke, 7 Lewis Ludlow, 8 Ben Morgan.

Replacements: 16 Henry Walker, 17 Paddy McAllister, 18 Fraser Balmain, 19 Tom Savage, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Willi Heinz, 22 Henry Trinder, 23 Jaco Kriel.

Wasps v Bath (Sunday, 3pm)

England flanker Brad Shields has recovered from an ankle injury while prop Jake Cooper-Woolley has shaken off a rib issue. Scrum-half Dan Robson is present on the bench after overcoming an ankle problem.

Brad Shields has recovered from an ankle injury to start against Bath

Will Chudley captains Bath from scrum-half and will form a half-back partnership alongside Freddie Burns. Jamie Roberts is given the nod at inside centre.

Wasps: 15 Willie Le Roux, 14 Ross Neal, 13 Elliot Daly, 12 Michael Le Bourgeois, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Billy Searle, 9 Craig Hampson, 1 Ben Harris, 2 Ashley Johnson (c), 3 Jake Cooper-Woolley, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Kearnan Myall, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: 16 Tom Cruse, 17 Zurabi Zhvania, 18 Kieran Brookes, 19 Charlie Matthews, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Dan Robson, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Michele Campagnaro.

Bath: 15 James Wilson, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Max Wright, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Ruaridh McConnochie, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Will Chudley (c), 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Dave Attwood, 5 Elliott Stooke, 6 Tom Ellis, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Francois Louw.

Replacements: 16 Ross Batty, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Max Lahiff, 19 Matt Garvey, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Max Green, 22 Max Clark, 23 Cooper Vuna.