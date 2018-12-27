Guinness PRO14 team news

Glasgow's Peter Horne made his 150 appearance for the club last weekend

Team news for this weekend's Guinness PRO14 action, including the big Irish derby between Munster and Leinster...

Benetton v Zebre (Saturday, 2pm)

Benetton held on for a 10-8 Guinness PRO14 win in last week's Italian derby, as Zebre replacement Francois Brummer missed a last-minute drop goal for victory in Parma.

This week's hosts, currently in fourth place in Conference B, are looking for their sixth win of the campaign which would put them in touching distance of Ulster and Scarlets.

Ian McKinley is on the bench for Benetton in this week's Italian derby

Benetton: 15 Jayden Hayward, 14 Ratuva Tavuyara, 13 Ignacio Brex, 12 Luca Morisi, 11 Angelo Esposito, 10 Tommaso Allan, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 1 Derrick Appiah, 2 Luca Bigi, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Alessandro Zanni, 5 Federico Ruzza, 6 Michele Lamaro, 7 Abraham Steyn, 8 Marco Barbini (c).

Replacements: 16 Tomas Baravalle, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 Irné Herbst, 20 Giovanni Pettinelli, 21 Tito Tebaldi, 22 Ian McKinley, 23 Tommaso Benvenuti.

Zebre: 15 Edoardo Padovani, 14 Paula Balekana, 13 Giulio Bisegni, 12 Tommaso Castello (c), 11 James Elliott, 10 Carlo Canna, 9 Joshua Renton, 1 Andrea Lovotti, 2 Luhandre Luus, 3 Dario Chistolini, 4 David Sisi, 5 George Biagi, 6 Maxime Manda, 7 Apisai Tauyavuca, 8 Renato Giammarioli.

Replacements: 16 Massimo Ceciliani, 17 Daniele Rimpelli, 18 Eduardo Bello, 19 Samuele Ortis, 20 Jimmy Tuivaiti21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 James Brown.

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (Saturday, 3pm)

Alex Dunbar takes the field for Glasgow for the first time since starting against Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup in October. He starts in midfield alongside Pete Horne, who made his 150th appearance for the club in Edinburgh last weekend.

Jamie Ritchie returns to Edinburgh's starting XV for the 1872 Cup second leg. The inclusion of Ritchie - who missed the Edinburgh's last two fixtures through injury - is the only alteration to the side that defeated Glasgow 23-7 in the Scottish capital last weekend.

Alex Dunbar features for Glasgow this weekend for the first time since October

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Alex Dunbar, 12 Pete Horne, 11 Niko Matawalu, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price, 1 Oli Kebble, 2 Grant Stewart, 3 D'Arcy Rae, 4 Tim Swinson, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Ryan Wilson (cc), 7 Callum Gibbins (cc), 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 Kevin Bryce, 17 Jamie Bhatti, 18 Siua Halanukonuka, 19 Rob Harley, 20 Chris Fusaro, 21 George Horne, 22 Sam Johnson, 23 DTH van der Merwe.

Edinburgh: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Darcy Graham, 13 James Johnstone, 12 Chris Dean, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Henry Pyrgos, 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Stuart McInally (c), 3 WP Nel, 4 Ben Toolis, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Hamish Watson, 8 Viliame Mata.

Replacements: 16 David Cherry, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Simon Berghan, 19 Callum Hunter-Hill, 20 Luke Crosbie, 21 Nathan Fowles, 22 Simon Hickey, 23 Juan Pablo Socino.

Munster v Leinster (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Jean Kleyn will make his 50th appearance for Munster in their Irish derby match against Leinster, while No 8 CJ Stander will captain the home side at Thomond Park.

Kleyn is not the only man celebrating a milestone on Saturday, as Cian Healy runs out for his 200th cap for Leinster having his debut against the Border Reivers in May 2007.

Cian Healy wins his 200th Leinster cap on Saturday

Munster: 15 Mike Haley, 14 Andrew Conway, 13 Dan Goggin, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Keith Earls, 10 Joey Carbery, 9 Conor Murray, 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2 Niall Scannell, 3 John Ryan, 4 Jean Kleyn, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Fineen Wycherley, 7 Chris Cloete, 8 CJ Stander (c).

Replacements: 16 Kevin O'Byrne, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Stephen Archer, 19 Billy Holland, 20 Arno Botha, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 Tyler Bleyendaal, 23 Darren Sweetnam.

Leinster: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Dave Kearney, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Rory O'Loughlin, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Luke McGrath, 1 Cian Healy, 2 James Tracy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Scott Fardy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Rhys Ruddock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Bryan Byrne, 17 Peter Dooley, 18 Michael Bent, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Hugh O'Sullivan, 22 Ciarán Frawley, 23 Noel Reid.

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues (Saturday, 5.15pm)

Scarlets welcome back Leigh Halfpenny for Saturday's clash against his former side Cardiff Blues at Parc y Scarlets, with the full-back recovering from a concussion suffered against Australia during Wales' autumn campaign.

John Mulvihill has made three changes to his Blues side, with Brad Thyer and George Earle re-introduced into the starting pack and Lloyd Williams given the nod at scrum-half ahead of Tomos Williams.

Leigh Halfpenny was injured on Wales duty in the autumn

Scarlets: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Tom Prydie, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Kieron Fonotia, 11 Johnny McNicholl, 10 Hadleigh Parkes, 9 Gareth Davies, 1 Rob Evans, 2 Ken Owens ©, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Josh Helps, 5 David Bulbring, 6 Ed Kennedy, 7 James Davies, 8 Will Boyde.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Werner Kruger, 19 Tom Price, 20 Dan Davis, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Dan Jones, 23 Paul Asquith.

Cardiff Blues: 15 Dan Fish; 14 Blaine Scully, 13 Rey Lee-Lo, 12 Willis Halaholo, 11 Garyn Smith; 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Lloyd Williams; 1 Brad Thyer, 2 Kristian Dacey (c), 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 George Earle, 5 Seb Davies, 6 Josh Turnbull, 7 Josh Navidi, 8 Nick Williams.

Replacements: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Dmitri Arhip, 19 James Down, 20 Olly Robinson, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Steven Shingler, 23 Matthew Morgan.

Dragons v Ospreys (Sunday, 3pm)

Prop Aaron Jarvis will make his first Guinness PRO14 start of the season as he lines up to face his former team Ospreys in the Welsh derby at Rodney Parade, while centre Adam Warren will play his 100th PRO14 game on Sunday.

Ospreys have named a strong XV, with Scott Williams combining with Owen Watkin in midfield and Justin Tipuric captaining the side alongside Olly Cracknell and No 8 James King in the back row.

Scott Williams links up with Owen Watkin in the Ospreys midfield

Dragons: 15 Zane Kirchner, 14 Jared Rosser, 13 Adam Warren, 12 Jarryd Sage, 11 Hallam Amos, 10 Josh Lewis, 9 Rhodri Williams, 1 Ryan Bevington, 2 Elliot Dee, 3 Aaron Jarvis, 4 Brandon Nansen, 5 Matthew Screech, 6 Cory Hill (c), 7 Aaron Wainwright, 8 Harrison Keddie.

Replacements: 16 Richard Hibbard, 17 Gerard Ellis, 18 Dan Suter, 19 Lewis Evans, 20 James Benjamin, 21 Tavis Knoyle, 22 Jason Tovey, 23 Jordan Williams.

Ospreys: 15 Dan Evans, 14 George North, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Luke Morgan, 10 Sam Davies, 9 Aled Davies, 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Scott Baldwin, 3 Tom Botha, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Olly Cracknell, 7 Justin Tipuric (c), 8 James King.

Replacements: 16 Scott Otten, 17 Rhodri Jones/Rowan Jenkins, 18 Alex Jeffries, 19 Lloyd Ashley, 20 Sam Cross, 21 Tom Habberfield, 22 Luke Price/James Hook, 23 Cory Allen.