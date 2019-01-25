London Irish v Jersey: League leaders host third-placed Reds on Sky Sports

Stephen Myler has been successful with his last 11 kicks at goal in the Championship

League leaders London Irish host third-placed Jersey Reds at the Madejski Stadium this Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 1.30pm.

Exiles head coach Les Kiss will be hoping his side can add to their nine-point lead at the top of the table and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Harvey Biljon's Reds, on the other hand, will see the fixture as an opportunity to at least apply pressure on second-placed Ealing Trailfinders, who are only two points ahead of Jersey in the league standings.

Form

London Irish: WLWWW

The Exiles have been in fine form of late, having won all eight of their home games in all competitions this season. They remain the most potent side going forward, with recent high-scoring triumphs against Hartpury, Richmond and Nottingham since their December hiccup against the Pirates in the Championship Cup.

Highlights of London Irish's 20-7 victory over Ealing Trailfinders in the opening round of the season

Kiss' side have earned maximum points in all five of their league games at the Madejski this season, and no doubt will seek retribution for their agonising last-minute defeat to Jersey in the reverse fixture last November.

Jersey Reds: LWLWW

Similarly to London Irish, the Reds have proved they are able to bounce back from defeat, having claimed victories over Nottingham and Bedford following a loss at the hands of Ealing. Crucially, Jersey remain the only team to have beaten London Irish in the Greene King Championship this season.

Sunday's visitors have only played at the Madejski Stadium once before, but showed they have the mettle to rise to a big occasion by ruining London Irish's British & Irish Cup hopes in a semi-final tie in 2017, winning 17-25.

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon says that his side have an especially strong bond ahead of their trip to London Irish

Key Players

London Irish

Fly-half Stephen Myler has been the second-best marksman in the league this season, putting 39 out of his 45 kicks at goal through the uprights. Myler also has the best current kicking form of any other fly-half in the Championship, with his last 11 attempts being successful.

Hooker Dave Porecki has been a prolific try-scorer this season and is the club's top scorer; the Australian has scored four in his last three matches.

Jersey Reds

Auguy Slowik of Jersey Reds won our poll for try of the year in 2018

Both of Jersey's hookers, Nick Selway and Jack MacFarlane, have been causing plenty of problems for opposition defences this season, with a combined total of 18 tries between them, scoring 10 and eight respectively.

On the bench for Jersey is fly-half Aaron Penberthy, who closely follows Myler in the overall standings - Penberthy has racked up 30 successful kicks out of 35 so far this campaign.

Teams

London Irish: 15 Alivereti Veitokani, 14 Matt Williams, 13 Tom Stephenson, 12 Terrence Hepetema, 11 Luke McLean, 10 Jacob Atkins, 9 Ben Meehan, 1 Gordon Reid, 2 Dave Porecki, 3 Ollie Hoskins, 4 Franco van der Merwe, 5 Josh McNally (c), 6 Jake Schatz, 7 Conor Gilsenan, 8 Matt Rogerson.

Replacements: 16 Saia Fainga'a, 17 Harry Elrington, 18 Patric Cilliers, 19 Teofilo Paulo, 20 Albert Tuisue, 21 Scott Steele, 22 Brendan Macken.

Jersey Reds: 15 Auguy Slowik, 14 Jason Worrall, 13 James Newey, 12 Mark Best, 11 Leroy Van Dam, 10 Brett Herron, 9 Will Homer, 1 Roy Godfrey, 2 Charlie Maddison, 3 Leeroy Atalifo, 4 Jerry Sexton (c), 5 Charlie Beckett, 6 Rory Bartle, 7 Max Argyle, 8 Janco Venter.

Replacements: 16 Nick Selway, 17 Harry Morley, 18 Sam Rodman, 19 Dave McKern, 20 Jake Upfield, 21 Liam Howley, 22 Aaron Penberthy.