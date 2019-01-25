Sky Live: World Rugby Sevens Series hits New Zealand

1:13 Sevens is back on Sky Sports. This week from Hamilton in New Zealand. With a bumper crowd is expected, here is a taste of what Hamilton offers! Sevens is back on Sky Sports. This week from Hamilton in New Zealand. With a bumper crowd is expected, here is a taste of what Hamilton offers!

The HSBC Sevens Series is back on Sky Sports this weekend, while we also bring you Jersey's visit to London Irish in the Championship and two Top 14 clashes...

The HSBC Sevens Series hits New Zealand this weekend (live on Sky Sports Arena from 8.50pm on Friday), with Hamilton playing host to the shortened format as the United States try to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

The Americans made it to the cup final in the first two legs, in which they were beaten 21-5 by New Zealand in the Dubai showpiece before losing out to Fiji 29-15 in Cape Town.

However, the silver medals from both competitions have put Mike Friday's side in pole position with 38 points, with the Kiwis a point behind in second and the Fijians in third place with 35 points.

Fiji won this tournament last year, but if they are to repeat the feat they will have to do it the hard way as they have Australia, Argentina and Wales in their pool.

The United States will face England, Samoa and Tonga, while New Zealand have a relatively easier group as they take on Spain, Canada and Japan. The final pool sees South Africa's Blitzboks lock horns with Scotland, France and Kenya.

The action kicks off on Sky Sports on Friday evening and will wrap up on Sunday morning with the Cup final.

Who to watch

The USA boast Perry Baker and Carlin Isles, two speedsters who have amassed 318 tries between them. Baker is the most prolific tryscorer in their squad, scoring at an average of more than four tries per tournament during his career. Danny Barrett is the man to provide the go-forward for USA, one of the most powerful ball carriers on the circuit.

England have a reasonably settled squad, and have a good range of youth and experience as newcomer Will Muir joins Dan Norton, who has an incredible 306 tries to his name.

London Irish vs Jersey Reds

Championship leaders London Irish host third-placed Jersey Reds at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 1.30pm.

Exiles head coach Les Kiss will be hoping his side can add to their nine-point lead at the top of the table and put distance between themselves and the chasing pack.

Harvey Biljon's Reds, on the other hand, will see the fixture as an opportunity to at least apply pressure on second-placed Ealing Trailfinders, who are only two points ahead of them in the league standings.

Who to watch

London Irish fly-half Stephen Myler has been the second-best marksman in the league this season, putting 39 out of his 45 kicks at goal through the uprights. Myler also has the best current kicking form of any fly-half in the Championship, with his last 11 attempts being successful.

Both of Jersey's hookers, Nick Selway and Jack MacFarlane, have been causing plenty of problems for opposition defences this season, with a combined total of 18 tries between them, scoring 10 and eight respectively.

The Reds also boast full-back Auguy Slowik, who at the end of last year won the poll for Sky Sports' try of the year.

Top 14

We have two live games from the French domestic game to bring you on Sunday. First up Toulouse - who recently qualified for the Champions Cup quarter-finals - host Grenoble from 11.30am on Sky Sports Arena.

If Clermont lose to Castres this weekend, Toulouse would end the round at the summit of Top 14 with victory over Grenoble, a stunning turnaround from the struggles of recent times.

Later in the day, Stade Francais will travel to the south of France to take on Toulon, a team in the middle of a terrible run of form.

The three-time European champions are 11th in the standings, and desperately need to patch some wins together if they are to feature at the business end of the competition later in the year.

However, Stade Francais are fourth in the league, and will be a stern test for star-studded Toulon - kick off for that game is at 3.50pm on Sky Sports Arena.

Who to watch

Toulouse boast World Cup winner Jerome Kaino in their forward pack, with the loose forward creating havoc around the fringes, while Springbok flyer Cheslin Kolbe provides the hot-stepping firepower out wide.

Toulon have a wealth of talent in their squad despite their fortunes, with former All Black Julian Savea, Wales' Rhys Webb and Fiji's Josua Tuisova the most notable of their big-name signings.

Stade Francais have the likes of Nicolas Sanchez and Willem Alberts to call upon, while Grenoble have power in the form of Georgia's Davit Kubriashvili and pace in the form of South Africa's Raymond Rhule.