Manu Tuilagi will make business decision when considering Racing 92, says Ben Te'o

Ben Te'o says his England team-mate Manu Tuilagi will be making a "business decision" when he decides whether to accept a lucrative move to Racing 92.

Tuilagi is currently considering leaving Leicester, the club where he has spent his entire professional career, for PRO14 side Racing, who have offered him £2.5m over three years.

The deal is around double what the Tigers are currently paying, and Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy has admitted they cannot match Racing's offer.

Tuilagi has played all his professional rugby with Leicester, but is considering leaving for a lucrative deal in France

However, Tuilagi - who says he will not make a decision on his future until after the Six Nations - knows he will be sacrificing his England career if he accepts the move, as players who play abroad are not eligible for the national team.

Te'o understands the finances will be a factor for Tuilagi, saying: "Manu has to do what's best for him. We've all got decisions to make in this game.

"You've got to secure your family. It's a business, you know. It's his decision - for him and his family.

"I don't really have any advice for him, he has to make up his own mind and I'm sure he will.

"I was just so happy to see Manu backfiring after a few tough years for him. Maybe we'll get the chance to play together one time."

Te'o has decisions of his own to make, with his Worcester contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The centre says that, like Tuilagi, he is not going to commit to anything until after the Six Nations, explaining: "I said to myself that I'd come to the Six Nations and enjoy it, enjoy the experience, try to win it and after that I can focus on what happens.

"There are only two weeks left to go and then I can start planning."