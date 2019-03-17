Ireland braced for backlash from disappointing Six Nations, says Rob Kearney

Rob Kearney is tackled by Josh Adams and Gareth Davies

Rob Kearney admits Ireland are braced for a “backlash” following their disappointing Six Nations campaign.

Ireland went into the tournament on a high after beating the All Blacks in November but their tournament began and ended with comprehensive defeats, to England in Dublin on the opening weekend, and to Grand Slam champions Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kearney, who will turn 33 later this month, has had plenty of ups and downs in his career with Ireland and Leinster and he accepts Ireland's players will be criticised for their performances.

"There was a huge backlash after the England defeat, there was a little bit of a backlash after the Italian game, albeit we had won with a bonus point but hadn't played particularly well," said Kearney.

"I'm sure there will be lots said about us as players and as a team over the coming weeks, but that's part of being professional athletes as well.

"We just need to come together, close rank a little bit and never lose focus with how good we are as players, and as a team."

1:04 Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is confident Ireland will be at their best for the World Cup in Japan, following a 25-7 defeat to Wales Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is confident Ireland will be at their best for the World Cup in Japan, following a 25-7 defeat to Wales

Hadleigh Parkes crossed for a smart try and Gareth Anscombe booted 20 points as Wales almost kept Ireland scoreless at the Principality Stadium.

Jordan Larmour went over in added time as Ireland avoided failing to score in a Test match for the first time since 2012.

"It was pretty disappointing," added Kearney. "They played pretty well, to be fair to them. Their defence is very good.

"Our discipline was quite poor and they just kept the scoreboard ticking along nicely. All of a sudden, we had a big old mountain to climb.

Jonathan Sexton was one of many Irish players who were frustrated against Wales

"We had this incredible year last year, and after every game, we always said, 'Listen, the margins are small, the margins are small'.

"We've done really well to win, and then this year we have come out the other side of that.

"Now, albeit the manner in some of the games, you can't say that the margins are small because there have been a couple of heavy enough defeats.

"But we still have a huge amount of confidence in how we are as a team, in terms of what we can achieve as team.

"We just need to be realistic that there's lots of other really good teams out there too."

Wales were too good for Ireland on Saturday

In the wake of Saturday's defeat, Kearney admitted Ireland must hang on to their Cardiff frustrations to fuel their fire for the autumn's World Cup in Japan.

"You have to bank all these tough days. There's no doubt about it, that was a tough day," said Kearney.

"It was tough watching one of your competing nations lift trophies.

"So, that is a memory. It's a picture that will live with all of us a long time over the next few months, and it will be brewing away.

"We just need to make sure we can use days like today to our advantage."