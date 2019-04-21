England Women beaten by Canada in Kitakyushu Sevens final

Canada celebrate after winning the Kitakyushu Sevens title

Canada defeated England 7-5 to win the Kitakyushu Sevens title on Sunday in the lowest-scoring final in World Rugby Women's Sevens Series history.

Captain Ghislaine Landry, playing in her 30th series tournament, crossed the line on the final play to level the scores at five apiece and converted to give the Canadians their first event victory since Sydney 2017.

The Kitakyushu Sevens was the fourth round of the six-leg series, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics, with the top four teams qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

The victory lifted Canada to second place in the World Series standings, six points behind New Zealand, who won the first three legs this season. The United States are third, two points behind Canada, after beating France in the bronze-medal match.

Canada also beat Russia 17-14 and the US 24-12 on their way to the final.

Two-time defending champion New Zealand were beaten by the United States 26-19 in the quarter-final and settled for fifth by beating Australia 34-26.