Super Series: France face Canada and New Zealand take on USA
Watch Super Series 2019 live and exclusive on Sky Sports
By Sky Sports Rugby Union
Last Updated: 02/07/19 11:50am
France Women kick off their Super Series campaign on Tuesday against Canada, live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix from 9.50pm, looking to keep up with early winners England and New Zealand.
The Kiwis are also involved on Tuesday evening as they play their second game, taking on hosts USA, also live on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.10am.
Simon Middleton's Red Roses enjoyed a positive start to the tournament in San Diego, beating USA 38-5 with a bonus-point, while New Zealand did likewise to overcome Canada 35-20.
Now France, 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam champions, will hope to join them on five points when they host Canada at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center as the world's top five do battle.
Find the rest of the Super Series fixtures below...
Tuesday, July 2
- France v Canada
- New Zealand v USA
Saturday, July 6
- France vs New Zealand
- Canada vs England
Wednesday, July 10
- England vs France
- Canada vs USA
Sunday, July 14
- France vs USA
- New Zealand vs England