Super Series: France face Canada and New Zealand take on USA

France play their first game in the summer's Super Series on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports

France Women kick off their Super Series campaign on Tuesday against Canada, live on Sky Sports Action & Sky Sports Mix from 9.50pm, looking to keep up with early winners England and New Zealand.

The Kiwis are also involved on Tuesday evening as they play their second game, taking on hosts USA, also live on Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 1.10am.

Simon Middleton's Red Roses enjoyed a positive start to the tournament in San Diego, beating USA 38-5 with a bonus-point, while New Zealand did likewise to overcome Canada 35-20.

Simon Middleton's Red Roses are taking on the top five in the world in the USA

Now France, 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam champions, will hope to join them on five points when they host Canada at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center as the world's top five do battle.

Find the rest of the Super Series fixtures below...

Tuesday, July 2

France v Canada

New Zealand v USA

Saturday, July 6

France vs New Zealand

Canada vs England

Wednesday, July 10

England vs France

Canada vs USA

Sunday, July 14