England Women make nine changes for Super Series clash against Canada

Sarah Hunter returns to skipper the Red Roses

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has made nine changes to the side to play Canada Women in their second match of the Women's Rugby Super Series in San Diego.

Captain Sarah Hunter returns to the starting line-up to lead the side from No 8, with Sarah Beckett also added to the back row. After coming on in the win against USA, Catherine O'Donnell is named at second row while there is a whole new front row of Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies and Hannah Botterman. Jo Brown switches from blind-side flanker to open-side.

Hannah Botterman shores up the tighthead prop spot

In the backs there is a new centre partnership in the shape of Emily Scott and Millie Wood, with Carys Williams coming onto the wing.

The Red Roses began the competition with a 38-5 victory over USA, while Canada were beaten 20-35 by New Zealand in the first round but responded with a 36-19 win over France in round two when England had a bye.

"I think Canada have got the competition going with their performance against France as I don't think many people expected them to win," said Middleton.

"They play very differently now to what they used to, and they play to their strengths which is that physical nature. They're really organised, come at you in attack in a very specific manner and can be very difficult to get the ball off. They have also grown their kicking game which proved to be very effective against both New Zealand and France and France so it's going to be a massive challenge.

Emily Scott slots into the No 12 jersey

"It's huge when Sarah Hunter plays for us. We have some great back row players but she has so much character and leadership so it's great to have her back.

"This game is about taking the things we've done in training onto the field. It feels like quite a while since we played our first game but we're now really ready to go.

"Touring and being successful in major competitions is about using your squad and players stepping up and taking their opportunities. We've got 28 players and now it's about trusting them to do their jobs individually and collectively.

"In any successful squad you need players to demonstrate adaptability, players who can step in and step up are a valuable commodity when it comes to playing in Test series and World Cups. This will be a really tough game against a formidable and confident Canada."

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Carys Williams, 13 Millie Wood,12 Emily Scott,11 Kelly Smith, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Claudia Macdonald; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Hannah Botterman, 4 Catherine O'Donnell, 5 Zoe Aldcroft, 6 Sarah Beckett, 7 Jo Brown, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Chloe Edwards, 9 Abbie Scott, 20 Poppy Cleall, 21 Leanne Riley, 22 Emily Scarratt, 23 Amber Reed