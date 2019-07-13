Super Series: Red Roses ready for Black Ferns challenge

Lark Davies comes into the hooker position for England

England Women will be crowned Super Series Champions and the No 1 team in the world if they beat New Zealand on Sunday.

The Red Roses head into the match top of the table on 13 points with three wins from three, beating USA, Canada and France. The Black Ferns are on 10 points having beaten Canada and USA with bonus points, but were defeated by France in their last outing.

England Women head coach Simon Middleton has made three changes to the side as Lark Davies comes in for Heather Kerr at hooker, while Claudia Macdonald will play on the left wing with Emily Scott added at inside centre.

The selection of captain Sarah Hunter sees her become the second highest capped England player ever as she represents her country for the 116th time to overtake Tamara Taylor, with only Rocky Clark's 137 caps now ahead of her.

"We're really looking forward to facing New Zealand in what should be a great end to the Super Series," said head coach Middleton.

"They will be hurting from their defeat against France, they're world champions and it's always going to be a tough game when you play against them.

"We're going to have to regroup and dust ourselves down, but one thing we won't be short of is spirit.

"We've shown real character in the past two matches to come away with late victories and we saw a significant step up in our performance against France. However, we know we will have to go up another level this Sunday as we're facing the world champions.

"On their day they are one of the most challenging teams to play against but we have spoken about peaking in performance for this final game of the series, and that is what we will be expecting.

"The belief and focus of the squad has been evident in our preparation and now it is about delivering that on the field this Sunday."

England's win over France has seen them provisionally go top of the World Rugby rankings and a win against New Zealand will see them officially be crowned the world's No 1 team.

The last meeting between the two sides was the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final in Belfast, where the Black Ferns were 41-32 winners. A few months before that England won 29-21 in Rotorua against the Kiwis.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns have made three changes to the side that lost to France including the return of skipper Les Elder who has recovered from injury.

Skipper Les Elder returns for the Black Ferns

Elder slots back in the No 7 jersey in the only change in the pack with Chelsea Alley coming off the bench to start in the No 12 jersey and Kelly Brazier moving to full-back.

England Women: 15 Sarah McKenna, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Emily Scott,11 Claudia Macdonald,10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Riley, 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Lark Davies, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Catherine O'Donnell , 5 Abbie Scott, 6 Poppy Cleall, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c).

Replacements: 16 Heather Kerr, 17 Ellena Perry, 18 Hannah Botterman, 19 Zoe , 20 Sarah Beckett, 21 Amber Reed, 22 Millie Wood, 23 Kelly Smith.

New Zealand: 15 Kelly Brazier, 14 Renee Wickliffe, 13 Carla Hohepa, 12 Chelsea Alley, 11 Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 10 Ruahei Deman, 9 Kendra Cocksedge, 1 Toka Natua 2 Te Kura Ngata-Arerengemate 3 Aleisha-Pearl Nelson 4 Eloise Blackwell, 5 Charmaine Smith 6 Pia Tapsell 7 Les Elder (c) 8 Charmaine McMenamin.

Replacements: 16 Luka Connor, 17 Phillipa Love, 18 Leilani Perese, 19 Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20 Marcelle Parkes, 21 Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 22 Theresa Fitzpatrick, 23 Alena Saili.