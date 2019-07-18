South Africa/Australia: Who makes your combined team?

Who makes your combined team?

Vote for your combined South Africa/Australia XV ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg.

The Wallabies will be looking for their first win against the Springboks at Ellis Park since 1963 when they kick off their Rugby Championship campaign on Saturday.

Both sides have made some bold selections as they look to tinker with combinations ahead of the World Cup in September.

The Springboks have already sent 15 players over to New Zealand to prepare for the test against the world No 1 side in Wellington next weekend, with Rassie Erasmus selecting an experimental side for Australia.

There are three debutants in their squad, including starting halfback Herschel Jantjies and Toulouse flanker Rynhardt Elstadt.

For Australia, Rebels No 8 Isi Naisarani will make his debut while scrum-half Nic White returns after he last featured against New Zealand four years ago. Prop James Slipper also returns to play his first Test match since 2016

White's inclusion means 100-cap veteran Will Genia starts on the bench, along with prop Harry Johnson-Holmes, who will make his test debut if used after flying in late this week following injuries in training to Scott Sio and Tom Robertson.

All eyes will also be on Tom Banks in the No 15 jersey who replaces the fired Israel Folau.

Who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men who have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

