Rugby Championship: Argentina vs South Africa talking points

South Africa face Argentina in the final Rugby Championship match of the year

A look at some of the big issues as South Africa aim to claim the Rugby Championship crown when they face Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Springboks aiming for long-awaited title

No-one associated with South African rugby needs any reminding it is 10 years since the Springboks last won this tournament.

Indeed, it was so long ago that it was then still known as the Tri-Nations, with this weekend's opponents Argentina three years away from joining an expanded competition now called the Rugby Championship.

But Rassie Erasmus' side have a chance to end that title drought on Saturday when a win over the Pumas could be enough to clinch glory as they hold a one-point lead over New Zealand in the table heading into the final weekend.

The All Blacks must beat Australia in the first game on Saturday to stand a chance of retaining their Rugby Championship crown, while a bonus-point win in Salta would make certain of the title for South Africa regardless of what their rivals do.

The try-scoring bonus point earned in the 35-17 win over Australia on the opening weekend could well prove vital, especially after snatching a 16-16 draw away to New Zealand, and clinching the title would send South Africa into their final preparations for the Rugby World Cup in a buoyant mood.

However, Erasmus knows there is still work to do following the clash with the holders and reigning world champions.

"Right at the end we could have lost it and we managed to draw the game - and Handre (Pollard) could have missed that last kick so we could have lost that game," Erasmus said.

"I was frustrated in a sense that we dominated a lot of things except lineouts. All the other facets we dominated.

"We really struggled to catch onto the pace of the game until the last minute. Lucky to escape, but the first 40 minutes we played really good tactical rugby."

Ledesma targets set-piece improvements

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma was unhappy with the forwards' display against Australia

Argentina have long been vaunted for the prowess of their forwards, but former national team hooker turned head coach Mario Ledesma was unhappy with the pack's showing in the 16-10 defeat to Australia last time out.

The Wallabies were able to get on top at the scrum during the first 40 minutes and the Pumas failed to fire at the lineout after the break as well.

Ledesma was left bemused by those aspects of his side's performance in Brisbane, particularly as both areas had been so strong in the cruel 20-16 defeat at home to New Zealand, and although not overly concerned he is still seeking better for the visit of South Africa.

2:39 Watch highlights as Australia earned their first win in this year's Rugby Championship with a 16-10 victory over Argentina Watch highlights as Australia earned their first win in this year's Rugby Championship with a 16-10 victory over Argentina

"Opportunities were there...and we lost the game by six points (but) my concern was much more the set-piece, the scrum in the first half and the lineout in the second half," Ledesma said.

"I thought we were clearly dominated. It's really difficult at this level for our set-piece, without quality ball, to win the game."

"It's almost weird. We were pretty clinical in lineouts and our scrum was good last week [against New Zealand], but it's not alarming."

Competition at scrum-half for De Klerk

Faf de Klerk has starred for South Africa recently

Since earning his recall to the Test arena in 2018, Faf de Klerk has come to be regarded by many pundits as arguably the best scrum-half in the world.

Few would have predicted a genuine challenger for his number nine shirt in the South Africa team would emerge during this edition of the Rugby Championship, but that is precisely what has happened.

Herschel Jantjies announced himself on the international stage with a man-of-the-match display in the Springboks' 35-17 win over Australia at Ellis Park, capping his debut with two tries before making way for Cobus Reinach in the closing stages.

Herschel Jantjies got a crucial late try for South Africa against New Zealand

The Stormers scrum-half then came to the fore again in the 16-16 draw with New Zealand a week later, scoring the try at the death which Handre Pollard converted to earn the Boks a share of the spoils after coming on as a replacement for De Klerk early in the second half.

Janties even earned praise from his opposite number on the All Blacks team that day, Aaron Smith, who he out-jumped to snaffle a kick from Cheslin Kolbe which led to that crucial score.

"I think he's got a very, very good career ahead of him," Smith said. "I played him this year for the Highlanders against the Stormers and he toweled up our heart defence, so he's pretty sharp, but that's like every team in the Rugby Championship."

Can Argentina repeat 2018 victory?

Argentina celebrate last year's victory at home to South Africa

The Pumas' last chance to pick up a victory in this year's truncated Rugby Championship comes against a South Africa side battling it out for the title, but Mario Ledesma's men will no doubt take some confidence from their recent home record against the Springboks.

Two of the last three years have seen them triumph on their own patch, including last year's 32-19 win in Mendoza where two tries from Bautista Delguy and 12 points from the boot of Nicolas Sanchez helped settle the contest in their favour.

Argentina has not been a happy hunting ground for South Africa's Super Rugby franchises recently either, with their teams combined for four straight losses away to the Jaguares in 2018 and only the Lions winning on the road at the eventual runners-up this year.

The hosts will no doubt take confidence from running New Zealand so close in Buenos Aires during the opening weekend of this year's Rugby Championship in front of a vociferous home crowd as well.

Team news

