Ruaridh McConnochie's fitness in doubt for England's trip to Cardiff

Ruaridh McConnochie was named in Eddie Jones' Rugby World Cup squad for Japan

Ruaridh McConnochie has become a late fitness doubt ahead of England's match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday due to muscle soreness.

McConnochie was due to make his international debut last weekend at Twickenham but was withdrawn due to a hip problem.

The Bath wing, a sevens specialist who won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics, is understood to be 50-50 to recover in time from his latest setback.

"Ruaridh pulled up a bit sore today so we're not 100 per cent sure how he'll be," head coach Eddie Jones said on Friday.

"We'll find out later tonight. It's not the same injury. He's just sore, so we'll find out about it."

If McConnochie fails his fitness test, either Anthony Watson or Jonny May will be drafted straight into the starting XV to plug the gap on the right wing.

Jones delivered better news on Mako Vunipola, the loosehead prop who is poised to make his comeback from a significant hamstring injury sustained at the back end of last season.

"Mako did a bit of extra work at the end of training today, a bit of contact work. A bit of defence work.

"He should get some time next weekend against Ireland," the head coach added.

If Jones' side head to Cardiff and are victorious over Wale,s then they will be the first outfit to win at the Principality Stadium since November 2017.

Following Saturday's Test, England will also face Ireland on August 24 back at Twickenham Stadium and Italy on September 6 in Newcastle as part of their Summer Internationals, all live on Sky Sports.