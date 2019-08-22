VOTE: Who makes your England vs Ireland combined team?

Would Manu Tuilagi make your combined XV?

Vote for your combined England-Ireland XV ahead of Saturday's Test at Twickenham.

England have recalled centre Manu Tuilagi and flanker Sam Underhill to the starting line-up for the latest Quilter International following last Saturday's 13-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Owen Farrell will start against Ireland at inside centre, while winger Jonny May makes his first appearance of the summer series, while loosehead prop Mako Vunipola has returned to the bench after his hamstring injury.

With Johnny Sexton missing out on the World Cup warm-up clash, Ross Byrne will start at fly-half for the visitors and has a big chance to state his case selection, with Joey Carbery's ankle ligament problem threatening to rule him out of the tournament in Japan.

England vs Ireland Live on

Ireland have rolled out most of their big guns to face England, with Rory Best back as captain in a potent pack including the first-choice back-row of Peter O'Mahony, Josh Van Der Flier and CJ Stander. Jean Kleyn wins his second cap at lock, the South Africa-born Munster star handed another chance to prove his World Cup worth.

But who makes it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below...

England face Ireland in their next Quilter International on Saturday at Twickenham live on Sky Sports Action from 2pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 3pm. They also face Italy (September 6) in Newcastle as part of their Summer Internationals, all on Sky Sports.