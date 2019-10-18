Rugby World Cup 2019: Vote for your England/Australia combined XV

Would Manu Tuilagi or Samu Kerevi make your combined XV?

The teams have been named for Saturday's quarter-final, but now it's time to pick who would make it into your England/Australia combined XV.

England go into the showdown with the Wallabies having finished top of a truncated Pool C with three wins from their first three games of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Australia finished second in Pool D behind Wales, having been beaten 29-25 by Warren Gatland's men in their second game of the tournament.

Head coaches Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika have both sprung surprises with their selections for the first knockout match of this year's World Cup in Japan, but who would you choose?

You can have your say with our vote below...