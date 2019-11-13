Saracens' Mark McCall calls wants club to come together after appealing points deduction

0:48 Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall says the club must get on with playing rugby Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall says the club must get on with playing rugby

Mark McCall says Saracens must be 'united' after appealing a hefty points deduction for breaching salary cap rules.

The Premiership and European Cup champions were given a 35-point deduction and a £5.36m fine following a nine-month investigation.

Saracens, who have appealed the punishment, are third in the Premiership table with 13 points but would drop to the bottom of the table on -22 points if the punishment is upheld.

Director of rugby McCall said: "The responsibility I feel is to get on with our rugby and get the best out of the group.

McCall says he wants to keep Saracens united on and off the pitch

"We need to keep the squad as united as we possibly can. That's my responsibility from the club, that's my clear direction from the club and in the meantime the club will deal with everything else.

"We need to carry on what we do at the training ground. That's to prepare for rugby matches and keep this brilliant group of players and brilliant staff we have got to be united as they can be."

The sanctions have been suspended after the club submitted an appeal.

Saracens will now have to prove that there has been an error of law, that the decision is irrational, or that there has been some procedural unfairness.

A 35-point deduction in the last three seasons would have seen Saracens still avoid relegation, but they would have finished third bottom last season and fourth bottom in 2017/18 - instead of being champions - and fourth bottom again in 2016/17.