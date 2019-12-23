Sonny Bill Williams follows Mesut Ozil in issuing support of Uighurs

Sonny Bill Williams has publicly voiced his opposition to China’s treatment of the minority Uighur ethnic group

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams has followed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and issued a message of support for China's ethnic minority Uighur Muslim community.

The 34-year-old, who retired from New Zealand duty after the World Cup in Japan before he joined Canadian-based British Super League club Toronto Wolfpack last month, converted to Islam in 2009.

Ozil criticised China over its alleged persecution of Uighur Muslims earlier this month and Williams has suggested that greater pressure should be placed on the country for its treatment of the minority group.

"It's a sad time when we choose economic benefits over humanity Uyghurs," Williams wrote on Twitter, using an alternative spelling, with an image included depicting Chinese oppression against the group.

Williams has used social media in the past to speak out on several social issues, including racism and equality.

Ozil called Uighurs "warriors who resist persecution" and criticised both China's crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response, with Arsenal distancing themselves from the comments.

The former Germany World Cup winner, a practising Muslim of Turkish descent, was subsequently then removed from China's version of the Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 video game.

The post made by Ozil on Instagram also led to China's state broadcaster CCTV refusing to televise Arsenal's Premier League match against Manchester City last Sunday.

China's foreign ministry said Ozil was "deceived by fake news" as social media platforms in the country including Weibo were flooded with angry messages.

USA secretary of state Mike Pompeo came out in support of Ozil earlier this week over the subject.

Pompeo tweeted on Tuesday: "China's Communist Party propaganda outlets can censor Mesut Ozil and Arsenal games all season long, but the truth will prevail.

"The CCP can't hide its gross human rights violations perpetrated against Uighurs and other religious faiths from the world."

The UN and human rights groups estimate that up to two million people, mostly Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs.