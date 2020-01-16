Wales lock Adam Beard signs new two-year deal with Ospreys

Adam Beard is staying with Ospreys

Wales lock forward Adam Beard has signed a new two-year Ospreys deal.

Beard has won 20 Wales caps and was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"I'm a local boy, have come through the academy system and have been here about eight or nine seasons," Beard, 24, told the official Ospreys website.

"Signing for the region shows how much it means to me and how we all want to stay around and make this region great again.

"There have been tough times but I am sure there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"There is a lot of young talent in this squad and, with the experienced guys we have here, I am sure we can do something special."