Saracens Q&A: What happens now to the relegation-threatened club?

Could Saracens' England internationals Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje play for the club in the Championship next season?

Saracens have confirmed they have held talks the players union as the impact of the club's breaches of salary cap rules begins to take effect.

In a statement released on Twitter, the club said: "In light of recent media reports, the club confirms it is engaged in constructive dialogue with PRL. We are unable to pass further comment at this time."

Saracens are facing the prospect of a forced relegation this season as they remain over the Premiership spending limit, a situation which creates several dilemmas for the club and its players.

Sky Sports News reporter James Cole takes a look at the key questions for Saracens...

1:23 Former England international and Sky Sports pundit Will Greenwood breaks down how the salary cap saga has escalated for Premiership winners Saracens Former England international and Sky Sports pundit Will Greenwood breaks down how the salary cap saga has escalated for Premiership winners Saracens

Why are Saracens facing relegation?

In November, Saracens were docked 35 points and fined £5.4m for breaking Premiership Rugby's £7m salary cap for the past three seasons.

However, they still remain over budget for this season (reportedly up to £2m) - and therefore face another 35-point penalty.

At Tuesday's Premiership board meeting, Saracens were reportedly given the option of opening their accounts and handing back their trophies - or face relegation.

Saracens chairman Ed Griffiths told Sky Sports News: "Discussions are continuing and nothing has been finalised - but our position remains the same. It is clearly in the interests of the Premiership and English rugby that this matter be dealt with as soon as possible and we are prepared to do whatever is reasonably required to draw that line."

Why are Saracens still over budget?

Saracens have so far been unable to offload any players. Griffiths has contacted other Premiership clubs but many are unable to help given how close they are to the cap themselves.

Also, seven months of salaries have already been paid - and any compensation for cancelling contracts would also fall within the salary cap. The only remaining option would be for players to take an immediate cut in salary.

1:43 Saracens are facing the prospect of losing players or cutting their salaries in order to comply with salary cap rules this season Saracens are facing the prospect of losing players or cutting their salaries in order to comply with salary cap rules this season

If Saracens do accept relegation - what will happen to their England players?

There's nothing preventing Eddie Jones from picking Saracens players next season if they're playing in the Championship. Eight Saracens featured for England in last year's Rugby World Cup final. However, the issue is whether those players would be fit and conditioned for Test rugby.

Perhaps they'd be better rested as a result. Furthermore there is the issue of the Lions Tour in 2021. Would Warren Gatland select players to tour South Africa after a season playing second-tier rugby? What seems more likely is that Saracens' England internationals would be loaned to other Premiership clubs for a season - or leave permanently.

Does the Championship have a salary cap?

The Premiership salary cap dictates that promoted clubs must declare their accounts. This is to prevent clubs from 'front-loading' contracts for a single season in the Championship in order to get promoted. Saracens therefore will still need to cut their wage bill if relegated.

If Saracens win the Champions Cup, would they be able to play in Europe next season?

No. Not unless the regulations were changed for what would be an unprecedented situation. Only teams from the Premiership, the Top 14 and the Pro 14 are eligible for the Champions Cup. Therefore if Saracens were to win it this season and get relegated, they would not be able to defend their title.