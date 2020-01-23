Saracens and England forward Billy Vunipola ruled out of Six Nations

England back-row forward Billy Vunipola is unlikely to play for Saracens again this season

Saracens and England forward Billy Vunipola will miss the Six Nations after breaking his arm, it has been confirmed.

The No 8 was injured during the early stages of Saracens' Champions Cup tie with Racing 92 and had to be withdrawn after six minutes.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall confirmed: "Obviously it's broken so it ranges from 16 weeks to a lot longer than that so we'll wait and see."

3:11 Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracens’ salary cap breaches which resulted in the club being relegated from the Premiership Sky Sports reporter James Cole explains the details of Saracens’ salary cap breaches which resulted in the club being relegated from the Premiership

Vunipola was a notable absentee when Eddie Jones named his England squad for the Six Nations on Monday.

It is the latest in a line of arm injuries for the 27-year-old. He broke his right arm in January 2018, and then broke it again in June during England's tour of South Africa.

Four months later, he broke his left arm during a Champions Cup tie against Glasgow, which required surgery.

2:28 Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall says the international players within the squad have made their intentions clear following the club's relegation from the Premiership Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall says the international players within the squad have made their intentions clear following the club's relegation from the Premiership

McCall also confirmed the club has held talks with their England internationals after the club is relegated from the Premiership as a punishment for breaching salary cap rules.

"We've met with three-quarters of the squad so far - everybody's got a unique situation," McCall said.

"We've discussed what they want and what we want, and what next year might look like, what the year after that might look like, and we've got a plan and we're making good progress."