James Ryan: Leinster lock signs three-year IRFU contract extension
Last Updated: 05/02/20 11:35am
Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan has signed a three-year contract extension with the IRFU, which runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.
Ryan has won 24 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2017 and has developed into a key player in the Irish pack.
The 23-year-old was part of Ireland's Grand Slam-winning side in 2018 and has also won two PRO14 titles and a European Rugby Champions Cup with Leinster.
IRFU high performance director David Nucifora said: "James is still a young man but he has delivered consistent high-level performances for both Ireland and Leinster.
"He is growing into a leadership role with the national team and has a big future for both Ireland and Leinster."
