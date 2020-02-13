Coronavirus: Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens postponed due to outbreak

Fiji celebrate victory in the 2019 Hong Kong Sevens

World Rugby has postponed the Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens until mid-October due to coronavirus.

A number of sporting events have moved after the outbreak which has killed more than 1,350 people and infected tens of thousands more in China.

A World Rugby statement read: "The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority.

"This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

"The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

The Hong Kong event will move from 3-5 April to 16-18 October, while the Singapore event will be shifted from 11-12 April to 10-11 October.

The virus outbreak is having a major impact on the sporting calendar and the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix was postponed on Wednesday.

Several other sporting events in China have also been cancelled or postponed due to the virus, including the World Athletics Indoor Championships and a Formula E race in Sanya - both of which were due to take place in March.