Coronavirus: Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens set to be postponed

Fiji celebrate victory in the 2019 Hong Kong Sevens

The Hong Kong and Singapore Sevens are set to be postponed until mid-October due to coronavirus.

There have now been more than 45,000 cases worldwide of the disease, which has killed more than 1,100 people in China.

The virus outbreak is having a major impact on the sporting calendar and the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix was postponed on Wednesday.

Several other sporting events in China have also been cancelled or postponed due to the virus, including the World Athletics Indoor Championships and a Formula E race in Sanya - both of which were due to take place in March.

The Hong Kong Sevens - which was scheduled for the weekend of April 3-5 - is set to be delayed until the autumn.

The Singapore event - scheduled for the following weekend (April 11-12) - is also likely to be postponed for safety reasons.