Jamie George confirms, Maro Itoje hints at Sarcens stay

Jamie George says he's staying at Saracens next season, while fellow England forward Maro Itoje has hinted he'll also remain at the club despite their relegation from the Rugby Premiership for persistent salary cap breaches.

George is the first of Saracens' senior England players to commit his future to the club, who were handed their sanction in January by the Rugby Premiership.

It remains to be seen how the club will find a way to keep hold of a roster of stars that includes England captain Owen Farrell, but reports have suggested the possibility of bespoke deals, which would involve limited participation in domestic competitions.

George is a key member of Eddie Jones' England squad

"I'm pretty sure I'm staying," George exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"The details of it I'm not too sure about, but I'll be staying at the club and using it for different purposes, but I'll certainly be playing some rugby next year.

"I haven't spoken to the other boys. My decision's been made purely from a personal point of view and I wouldn't want to speak on their behalf, but it's looking that way."

England's star second row Maro Itoje refused to confirm whether he'll be staying with Saracens, but spoke fondly of the club after suggesting his future plans were already mapped out.

Maro Itoje has hinted he will follow in George's footsteps and remain at Saracens

"I'm pretty sure of what I want to do," Itoje told Sky Sports News. "I'm pretty sure of what exactly is going to happen but I'm not going to tell you right now."

"I don't think it will be too controversial.

"Saracens is a great club… Obviously what's happened hasn't been ideal, but I think if you look forward the future can still be bright."

England front row Mako Vunipola was less clear on his future with the north London club, suggesting the situation was out of his hands.

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola says the situation is out of his control

"There are still things that are not in my control," Vunipola told Sky Sports News.

"At the minute being here, I don't really have the luxury of time to think about stuff like that, so for me, it's just concentrate on England.

"Fortunately I do have a bit of time when I get back after this."