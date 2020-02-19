Wallabies centre Jordan Petaia ruled out of rest of Super Rugby season

Jordan Petaia scored a try on his Australia debut against Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup

Australia centre Jordan Petaia will miss the rest of the Super Rugby season after scans confirmed he requires reconstruction surgery on his injured shoulder.

The 19-year-old missed all but two games last season due to a foot problem and managed only two outings this year before suffering the injury in Argentina last week as the Reds prepared to play the Jaguares.

Scans on Tuesday revealed he would need surgery and his recuperation period of 20 weeks will rule him out of the rest of the Super Rugby season as well as Australia's two-match July series against Ireland.

Reds vs Sunwolves Live on

A powerful, athletic runner, Petaia also battled a hamstring problem last year but showed enough potential to get the nod as a surprise inclusion in Michael Cheika's World Cup squad.

He scored a try on debut against Uruguay as the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup and made his first Test start at outside centre in the quarter-final loss to England.

Dave Rennie, who succeeded Cheika after the World Cup, will certainly have had Petaia on his list of likely starters for the Ireland series but will now have to look elsewhere as he starts to rebuild a Wallabies side that failed to fire in Japan.