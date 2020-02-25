Cian Healy to miss rest of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign

Ireland's Cian Healy was injured during the first half of the defeat against England at the weekend

Ireland prop Cian Healy will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to a hip problem sustained in Sunday's 24-12 defeat by England.

Healy was forced off in the first half at Twickenham with an injury head coach Andy Farrell described as a "jarred hip" and a scan has revealed the extent of the damage.

The 32-year-old is missing from a 28-man squad that will assemble in Dublin on Wednesday for a two-day camp.

Healy is Ireland's first-choice loosehead and the setback means he has been denied the chance to reach 100 caps in during the Six Nations.

Sunday's match was his 98th and he would have expected to have accumulated two more in the remaining games against Italy and France.

A number of players have been released back to their clubs to play in the PRO14 this weekend including Will Connors, Max Deegan, Chris Farrell, David Kearney, Luke McGrath and Jack O'Donoghue.

0:39 England duo Elliot Daly and Courtney Lawes reflect on Sunday's 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham England duo Elliot Daly and Courtney Lawes reflect on Sunday's 24-12 victory over Ireland at Twickenham

However, Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O'Toole will attend the camp following the postponement of Ulster's fixture against Benetton.

Lions second row Ian Henderson returns to the squad having been withdrawn from the team to face England because of the birth of his son, while Will Addison will continue his rehab in Ulster this week.

Ireland Camp, Dublin - 26-28th February 2020

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Andrew Conway (Munster), John Cooney (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Jonathan Sexton (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Forwards:

Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Jack McGrath (Ulster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)