South Africa rally to beat Fiji in Los Angeles Sevens

South Africa lift the trophy in Los Angeles

Sakoyisa Makata scored in extra time as South Africa rallied to beat Fiji 29-24 in the final of the Los Angeles leg of the Rugby Sevens World Series.

The Blitzboks were down 19-0 to the Olympic champions after five minutes before beginning their rally. Jerry Tuwai's try put Fiji up 24-12 midway through the second half before Chris Dry and Branco du Preez responded for South Africa. It was Du Preez's try and conversion after the buzzer that sent the match to golden point.

Stedman Gans and Selvyn Davids also had tries for the Blitzboks, who won their second tournament of the season. They won the opening round of the series in Abu Dhabi and placed second in Cape Town and Sydney.

Vilimoni Botitu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Napolioni Bolaca scored Fiji's other tries.

It is South Africa's fifth title in an American tournament, which is the most of any team.

Selvyn Davids scores for South Africa

South Africa rallied for a 12-10 win over the United States in the quarter-finals and then defeated New Zealand 17-0 in the semi-finals.

New Zealand remained on top of the standings with 93 points after finishing third. The New Zealanders edged Australia 21-19. South Africa closed within four points after winning in LA, and Fiji moved up to third.