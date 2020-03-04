Italy vs England in Six Nations to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns

Italy's Six Nations match against England on March 14 is set to be played behind closed doors as the Italian government say supporters will not be able to attend any sporting events until April 3, due to coronavirus concerns.

This weekend's Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy in Dublin has already been called off.

The decision will also affect two Pro 14 matches, 32 Serie A football matches, and the potential rearranged Coppa Italia semi-finals which were postponed this week.

A total of 107 people have been killed by the coronavirus in Italy.

