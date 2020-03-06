Women's Six Nations: Scotland vs France postponed after Scottish player tests positive for coronavirus

Saturday's Women's Six Nations match between Scotland and France has been postponed after a Scottish player contracted coronavirus

Scotland Women's Six Nations match against France has been postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for coronavirus.

Scotland returned from northern Italy on February 23 after their Six Nations match was postponed following an outbreak in the region.

Scottish Rugby has confirmed that one member of the squad has been admitted to a health care facility after testing positive for the virus but is "otherwise well".

"This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations," read a Scottish Rugby statement.

Scotland's men will take on France as planned at Murrayfield on Sunday

"The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed."

Seven other members of the women's squad including management are also self-isolating on medical advice.

Scottish Rugby's chief medical officer, Dr James Robson, said: "We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed.

"We are working with the Scottish Government in continuing to observe and follow NHS advice."

Scotland men's Six Nations match - also against France - will go ahead as planned at Murrayfield on Sunday.