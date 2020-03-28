Dan Biggar says Wales head coach Wayne Pivac's 'attractive style' will come good

Wales suffered three defeats in their four Six Nations matches played before rugby was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dan Biggar says Wales head coach Wayne Pivac's attractive style of play will prove beneficial to the side as they continue to develop through a transitional period.

Pivac has had a stuttering start after succeeding Warren Gatland as head coach, with Wales only picking up one win against Italy in their four Six Nations matches played.

Although Biggar believes there are positives to take from the performances so far under Pivac, and that there have been signs that they are "there or thereabouts".

Biggar said: "It was always going to be a massive challenge [for Pivac], coming in for Warren Gatland, with the success he had over the last eight to 10 years.

"When you change something that has been in place for so long, it sometimes will take a little bit of time. We just fell short against France, we just fell short against England.

"In a new pattern and in a slightly new style of play, I think it's certainly going to help us in terms of playing more attractive rugby and scoring more tries.

"I think that probably takes a couple campaigns to get used to everything and I'm sure come the Autumn Internationals if we can get back playing, I think you'll see us much stronger."

2:09 Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says he would love to tour South Africa with the British and Irish Lions next year Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says he would love to tour South Africa with the British and Irish Lions next year

Biggar has been training to keep fit at home following the postponement of professional rugby due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says while he can't wait to return to action, he is enjoying spending more time with his family and his two-year-old son.

"It's been brilliant - we've been away so much and I've not seen as much of him as I'd like over the past six to eight months. It's been great to spend some real quality time at home.

"He's certainly keeping me entertained and keeping me busy. He's definitely keeping me in shape and keeping me fit at the minute - so the [Wales] strength and conditioning guys have nothing to worry about."