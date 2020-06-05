Ben Spencer: England scrum-half joins Bath from Saracens

England scrum-half Ben Spencer has joined Bath from Saracens

England scrum-half Ben Spencer has joined Bath from Saracens, with lock Will Spencer and prop Juan Schoeman also signing for next season.

Spencer is leaving relegated Saracens after almost a decade of service and has signed a three-year deal at the Recreation Ground.

The 27-year-old told Sarries' official website: "I'm sad to be leaving a club that's been my life for nine years," said Spencer.

"I'll treasure the memories that I've made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories."

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: "It has been very satisfying watching Ben's progress during his time with our club.

"We thank him for his significant contribution and wish him and his family well in the future."

Commenting on the signing of such an experienced player, Bath director of Rugby Stuart Hooper said: "The club's focus on the scrum-half position has been clear when looking ahead to the future.

"We believe Ben's attributes will help us continue to develop our game, and the nine position that we intend to grow as an area of real strength and depth.

"His experience and understanding of the game is impressive, and he offers something with his running game that we are really excited about.

"He will play a big part in the future here, and his experience will help players we already have here like Ollie Fox really progress as well as he continues to really push-on with his career.

"We've made it no secret that our recruitment cycle last year was focused on bringing a group of hungry and ambitious forwards to the club, to add to what we already had. We have seen the impact of that this season, with Obano, Stuart, Boyce, Stooke, McNally, Bayliss, Mercer, and so on, we have really seen that make an impact.

"To bring somebody of Ben's quality into the group, for us to continue to move forwards with this sort of signing, is outstanding for the club. Ben's desire to be here was clear from when I first met him, and I have no doubt of what he is able and willing to offer us both on and off the field."

Leicester's Will Spencer returns to Bath for a second spell at the club he left in 2016 and Schoeman arrives from the Sharks in South Africa.

In addition to the three new faces, Josh Matavesi has been handed a two-year deal having joined on temporary terms midway through the current campaign.