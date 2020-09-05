Gallagher Premiership: Owen Farrell sent off in Saracens defeat; Wins for Bath, Sale and Gloucester

Owen Farrell was sent off for a high tackle in Saracens' loss to Wasps

We round up Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action, which saw Owen Farrell see red as Saracens lost to Wasps, plus wins for Bath and Sale in the battle for a semi-final place...

theSaracens 18-28 Wasps

Owen Farrell was sent off for Saracens as Wasps recorded a famous victory at Allianz Park to boost their top-four hopes.

The scores were level on the hour mark when the England fly-half was dismissed for a high tackle on Charlie Atkinson, with 18-year-old academy back grounded for a lengthy period before being helped from the field of play.

Tom Willis goes over for Wasps' try in the win at Saracens

Farrell made an immediate admission to referee Christophe Ridley who wasted little time in giving him his marching orders for an offence which could rule him out of the Champions Cup quarter-final against Leinster later this month.

It proved to be the game's big turning point entering the final quarter as Tom Willis drove over for his first Premiership try and Jimmy Gopperth, on his 100th club appearance, took his points haul to 23 as Wasps recorded a seventh win in eight games under head coach Lee Blackett.

Elliot Daly's converted try against his former club had put Saracens ahead after four minutes, but Gopperth's kicking saw the visitors leading 12-7 at half time.

Sean Maitland also went over for the home side after the break, yet there was no denying Wasps their fourth-consecutive away win in the Premiership to stay on course for a semi-final place.

Harlequins 27-41 Bath

Ruaridh McConnochie produced two classy finishes to ruin Harlequins' celebrations over the temporary return of their fans as Bath emerged winners at The Twickenham Stoop.

A crowd of 2,700 attended the test event - the first time supporters have been at any Gallagher Premiership match since the five-month interruption caused by Covid-19 - and while the pilot for rugby appeared to be a success, inspiring Quins to seek permission to stage another as soon as possible, events on the pitch took the gloss off the afternoon for the hosts.

Ruaridh McConnochie scored two tries in Bath's victory at Harlequins

Apart from a blistering start that produced an early try for Joe Marchant, they were totally outgunned by play-off-chasing Bath who had galloped out of sight two minutes into the second half.

It was McConnochie who delivered that killer blow as one of two tries seized with Eddie Jones watching from the stands and England's head coach can only have been impressed by his clinical touch.

Picked as a bolter for the 2019 World Cup, the 28-year-old suffered a drop in form upon his return from Japan, but his post-lockdown haul of five tries in four games propels him into contention for the remaining Six Nations matches and autumn internationals.

Adding to the wing's try-scoring efficiency was a masterful kicking display by Rhys Priestland, the Wales fly-half who finished the bonus-point triumph with a 21-point haul.

Leicester Tigers 31-40 Sale Sharks

Manu Tuilagi made a try-scoring return to Welford Road as Sale Sharks strengthened their Gallagher Premiership play-off push by beating Leicester.

The England centre left Leicester in July after rejecting a 25 per cent pay cut, and he bit the Tigers with a first-half touchdown to help Sale reclaim second place behind runaway league leaders Exeter.

Manu Tuilagi returned to haunt Leicester as Sale triumphed

It was a trademark Tuilagi score, illustrating enviable power and strength as Leicester defenders were left scattered.

The Tuilagi try highlighted a dominant first 50 minutes by Sale, with fly-half AJ MacGinty and captain Jono Ross also claiming touchdowns, while MacGinty kicked three conversions and a penalty and Faf De Klerk dropped a goal.

Tuilagi was replaced midway through the second period just after a De Klerk penalty, and despite Leicester having their moments - Hanro Liebenberg, Jake Kerr and Freddie Steward scored tries and George Ford kicked 16 points - they were ultimately eclipsed.

Sale wing Denny Solomona claimed a bonus-point try 17 minutes from time, with MacGinty's conversion giving him a 19-point haul as the Sharks prevailed.

The only downbeat note on a dominant afternoon for the Sharks was their England flanker Tom Curry going off on the stroke of half-time and not returning after failing a head injury assessment.

Gloucester 36-23 London Irish

Gloucester virtually sealed their European Champions Cup spot for next season with a hard-fought 36-23 victory over London Irish at Kingsholm.

A victory for Irish would have seen them in a position to challenge Gloucester for that place, but the hosts' bonus-point victory put them 12 points clear of ninth-placed Irish with only four games remaining.

Gloucester's tries came from Ollie Thorley, Louis Rees-Zammit, Jack Stanley, Stephen Varney and Lloyd Evans, with Evans adding a penalty and two conversions. Billy Twelvetrees also converted two.

Irish responded with tries from Ollie Hassell-Collins and Agustin Creevy, with Paddy Jackson kicking three penalties and two conversions.