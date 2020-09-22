RFU seeking financial aid from government with plans for fans' return on hold

The Rugby Football Union is seeking financial aid from the government in response to being unable to host fans at Twickenham in the forthcoming Autumn Nations Cup or Six Nations.

Chief executive Bill Sweeney has revealed that the absence of spectators will result in losses totalling £106m.

"From the outset we have been clear that an autumn without crowds would leave us with little choice but to approach the Government for financial help," Sweeney said.

"Unfortunately, we are now in that position. Without support we are in danger of clubs at the heart of communities across England, as well as players and volunteers, disappearing forever."

Plans to see spectators return to stadiums could be on hold for six months due to fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of restrictions in the House of Commons on Tuesday lunchtime, including those related to mass gatherings.

During Tuesday's announcement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the Secretary of Sport for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (Oliver Dowden MP) was 'working flat out with the Premier League and others to identify ways in which we can keep these clubs going, we can support sport at all levels throughout the pandemic'.

Dowden remotely met with leaders from a range of sports on Tuesday afternoon.

Following talks he took to Twitter, saying: "I've just held a meeting with major spectator sports to discuss today's decision to help contain the virus through winter.

"We agreed to work together to help them through this difficult period."