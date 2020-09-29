LISTEN: Racing 92 and Australia's Kurtley Beale on Will Greenwood's podcast

​​​​​​Will Greenwood and Rupert Cox chat to Racing 92's Kurtley Beale, and discuss the Champions Cup, Saracens' story, the Leicester Tigers and more in the latest podcast episode.

Having recently watched his teammates at Racing book a place in the European Cup final - Beale was suspended for both the quarter and semi-finals - the Wallaby flyer chats life in Paris.

The 31-year-old also discusses keeping the door open to Australia and his Test career, Danny Cipriani, inclusivity within Australian rugby, and ways to try and get more Aboriginal players into the game.

As well as that fascinating chat, Greenwood and Cox will review the European Cup semi-finals, and touch on who may have caught they eye of England head coach Eddie Jones.

Greenwood also reflects on the Saracens story, all their success and how this era will be remembered.

And having played at the Leicester Tigers between 1996 and 2000, Greenwood expresses serious concerns for his old club and the fear they might face be facing relegation next season.

To listen to all that and much more click play above for the latest edition of Will Greenwood's Podcast!