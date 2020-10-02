Sale's play-off hopes in doubt after COVID-19 outbreak

Sale's critical Gallagher Premiership clash with Worcester is under threat of being cancelled after 16 players tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports

According to the Daily Mail, the decisive final round of regular season fixtures on Sunday have been thrown into chaos by the spread of Covid-19 through the Sharks, with a small number of backroom staff also testing positive.

Premiership Rugby announced on Friday morning that team announcements would be delayed until noon on Saturday and the report says that that the PRL are now scrambling to find a solution.

Sale are currently in fourth position and were one of four clubs chasing the final three play-off places.

Title favourites Exeter are already through to next week's semi-finals, but Sale, along with Wasps, Bath and Bristol also have eyes on the prize.

The unavailability of 16 players decimates the Premiership's smallest squad of just 32 senior professionals and would leave them unable to field a matchday 23 at the AJ Bell Stadium without summoning reinforcements from their academy or making emergency signings.

If Sale are unable to field a side against Worcester, they will forfeit the game with the Warriors getting five match points, the equivalent of a bonus-point victory.

The fallout could also affect Northampton's trip to Gloucester after Saints played Sale at Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday evening.

