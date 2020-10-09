LISTEN: Sean Fitzpatrick and James Horwill preview Bledisloe Cup clash on @SkySportsRugby podcast

Former Australia captain James Horwill joins All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick to look ahead to the Bledisloe Cup clashes

It is Bledisloe Cup time once again and Rupert Cox is joined by two greats from each side of the trans-Tasman divide to look ahead to the upcoming matches between Australia and New Zealand.

Former Wallabies captain James Horwill and All Blacks icon Sean Fitzpatrick join the panel to discuss all of the big issues heading into the first match in Wellington in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There is a look at the impact new Australia head coach Dave Rennie could have on the team and how his knowledge of rugby in his homeland New Zealand could benefit them.

The pair delve into some of the wider issues facing rugby union during the coronavirus pandemic and how Australia and New Zealand need each other during these difficult times.

Plus, Scarlets and Harlequins board member Fitzpatrick has some stark warning about the problems facing the sport in the Northern Hemisphere, and why it could lead to a player drain back to the SANZAAR nations.