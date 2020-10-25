FREE LIVE STREAM: Bermuda World Tens series

The first World Tens Series tournament gets underway in Bermuda and you can watch all the action unfold with Sky Sports.

The 10-a-side World Tens Series comprises six privately-owned teams from around the globe, featuring world-class players.

The format offers opportunities for players from both the XV and 7-a-side codes of rugby to play a new form of the sport combining the tactics of rugby 15s with the skills of 7s.

The first round of matches is scheduled for October 25-26, followed by Round 2, taking place October 31 to November 1. The final will be played at the National Sports Centre on November 7.

The confirmed franchises for the event are Asia Pacific Dragons (Singapore), Phoenix (Middle East), London Royals (London), Miami Sun (Florida), Rhinos (Southern California) and Ohio Aviators (Columbus).

The action kicks off on Sunday on Sky Arena and YouTube with three sessions planned. The first from 1.30pm until 3.30pm, the second 4.15pm-6pm and the final session from 6.45pm until 9pm.

Monday's action is all on YouTube with session 1 at 12.30pm and session 2 kicking off at 2.45pm.

Click on the video above to watch our free live stream from the Bermuda World Tens series!