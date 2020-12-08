Richie McCaw, Jessy Tremouliere named World Rugby players of the decade

Richie McCaw retired in 2015 after lifting the World Cup as New Zealand captain

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and France star Jessy Tremouliere have been voted the men’s and women’s rugby players of the past decade.

Two-time World Cup-winner McCaw and Tremouliere, who has played both 15s and sevens for France since 2011, topped a worldwide public vote on the best male and female 15s players between 2010 and 2019.

Fiji's Olympic sevens gold medallist Jerry Tuawai was voted the men's sevens player of the decade, and New Zealand's Portia Woodman was named women's sevens player of the decade. Woodman also won the award for the women's 15s best try.

Jessy Tremouliere has represented France at two World Cups, in 2014 and 2017

McCaw was one of seven past or present All Blacks named in the World Rugby men's 15s team of the decade. Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock joined their former captain in the forward pack, while Dan Carter, Maa Nonu and Ben Smith were named in the backs.

Ireland were represented by scrumhalf Conor Murray and centre Brian O'Driscoll in the line-up, while Wales winger George North was also included.

Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll was named in the men's team of the decade

Eight English women were named in the world women's 15 team of the decade: Maggie Alphonsi, Rochelle Clark, Sophie Hemmings, Tamara Taylor, Katy Daley-Mclean, Emily Scarratt, Lydia Thompson and Danielle Waterman.

McCaw played a New Zealand-record 148 tests before retiring from international rugby after the 2015 World Cup.

"To be able to get an award like this is pretty humbling," said McCaw, who led New Zealand to World Cup victories in 2011 and 2015.

"When you're in a team sport you rely on a good bunch of team-mates around you to have any sort of success, so I guess I was lucky for that. And, probably quite lucky (because) I only played half the decade."