WATCH: The British & Irish Lions squad announcement LIVE!

The live stream has now concluded.

Players and rugby fans across the world will be glued to their devices this morning as the British & Irish Lions squad for the tour of South Africa is announced.

The announcement will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix and on Sky Sports' YouTube channel from 11.45am, but you can also keep up to date with all the news by following our live blog throughout the day.

As well as the squad, the 2021 skipper will also be announced with Wales legend Alun Wyn Jones the favourite to lead the Lions against the world champions.

As well as the announcements, we will have plenty of reaction in our live blog and on Sky Sports News, plus at 6pm tonight there will be a Lions Announcement Special on SSN, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena - where we will hear the thoughts of the newly-appointed Lions captain as well as from Warren Gatland, Will Greenwood and Bryan Habana.

Don't forget you can watch every tour match live, only on Sky Sports.