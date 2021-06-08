Premiership: Worcester Warriors vs Gloucester cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreak at Kingsholm

Gloucester closed both their training ground and Kingsholm Stadium last week after a number of positive tests

Gloucester's season is over after a second-successive match was cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus at Kingsholm.

Saturday's bottom-of-the-table fixture with Worcester at Sixways on the final day of the regular season has been called off a week after their game against Bath fell to Covid-19.

Gloucester have followed up the number of positive tests returned last week with an additional confirmed case on Monday, forcing several new players into self-isolation and leaving them unable to field a matchday 23 against Worcester.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "We are in consultation with Public Health England over this outbreak and while no one wants to call off any match, especially the last game of the season, our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester Rugby and Worcester Warriors.

"We will stay in constant contact with both clubs, offer any support necessary and we wish everyone affected at Gloucester Rugby a full and speedy recovery.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy."

A Premiership Rugby panel will determine the allocation of points. Bath were awarded four match points from their cancelled game with Gloucester, who received two. The game was recorded as a 0-0 draw.