British and Irish Lions: Rassie Erasmus video a 'sideshow'; Rugby Australia: Erasmus comments 'unacceptable'

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has released an hour-long video criticising the refereeing in the first Test. The sport's global governing body has been contacted for a response

The British and Irish Lions are confident that referee Ben O'Keeffe will not be influenced by Rassie Erasmus' extraordinary attack on the officials from the first Test as they aim to seal a series victory over South Africa on Saturday.

Warren Gatland's tourists have reacted to Erasmus' unprecedented 62-minute critique of the performance of Nic Berry at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday.

Erasmus, the Springboks' director of rugby, posted a video online in which he accused Berry of showing Siya Kolisi less respect than his opposite number, Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The mastermind of South Africa's 2019 World Cup triumph used 26 clips to highlight perceived mistakes and inconsistencies from Berry, who is an assistant for the potentially decisive second Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions, however, have adopted a more diplomatic tone on the eve of a clash that could elevate them alongside the triumphant tours of 1974 and 1997 with full-back Stuart Hogg gushing in his praise of O'Keeffe, who is from New Zealand.

"In the short time I've been Scotland captain, Ben O'Keeffe has been one of the best referees I've had to deal with. He almost coaches you round the field at the same time," Hogg said.

"When we ask questions he's very calm in his answers and he's good at communicating. That's a reason why a large majority of his games when he's involved are allowed to flow. You're allowed to get on with it.

Mako Vunipola says he's sorry for any injury caused to South Africa winger Cheslin Kolbe after he picked him up off the ground following a tackle on Saturday, something which has drawn criticism from Rassie Erasmus

"He helped me massively in the couple of games we've had him when I've been leading the side. Everyone is entitled to the opinion of referees, but they have a huge amount of respect from us as players. I'd hate to do the job if I'm honest!

"But Ben O'Keeffe has been one of the best referees I've had the opportunity to deal with as captain."

Forwards coach Robin McBryde added his approval having met with the officiating team alongside Gatland on Thursday.

Maro Itoje says he needed to contain his emotions after the Lions' first Test victory and focus on the ultimate goal of winning the series

"As Ben O'Keeffe said himself, we're aware there's a lot of stuff out there on social media etc but that's not going to affect anything," McBryde said.

"That's just a sideshow. We had a positive discussion with the referee. Everyone realises they're in a tough place. They've got a tough job to do.

"But we were really happy with Nic Berry last Saturday and I don't think it will be any different this weekend either.

"On Ben we have no issues. He is a top man and we are looking forward to working with him on Saturday."

Lions legends Willie John McBride, Sir Gareth Edwards, Andy Irvine and Fran Cotton reflect on the unbeaten tour of 1974, and send messages to the class of '21

World Rugby is concerned at the assault on an important principle of the game - respect for the referee - and has demanded an explanation from SA Rugby, potentially leading to an investigation.

McBryde wants the ill-feeling generated by Erasmus' onslaught against Berry to fade in time for the second Test.

"Traditionally rugby has prided itself on showing respect to the officials. No back chat etc," said McBryde when explaining his objection to the trial of a new law that allows decisions to be challenged.

"Right from a very young age players are taught that you can't speak back to the referee. Hopefully that will continue.

"We had a very positive meeting with the three officials yesterday and we're looking forward to the game on Saturday.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland admits that picking the starting line-up for the second Test against South Africa was tough after a superb win in the opening match of the series

"Hopefully it will be a great game and contest and we can forget about what has gone on this week and it does not detract from the actual spectacle."

McBryde confirmed that Dan Biggar is poised to continue at fly-half, with Friday's contact session the final stage to prove he has recovered from the concussion sustained in the first Test.

Progressive Rugby, a lobby group working to raise awareness of head injuries, has been vocal on social media over Biggar's concussion, as well as Jones stating he was unaware his Wales team-mate "was carrying anything".

"Dan has been symptom-free since his post-match head injury assessment and has remained symptom-free throughout the process," McBryde said.

Rugby Australia: Erasmus comments 'unacceptable'

Australia rugby chiefs have hit out at Erasmus' "unacceptable" rant against Berry.

World Rugby has sought an explanation from SA Rugby over Erasmus' comments, and now Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos has leapt to the defence of compatriot Berry, insisting Erasmus' comments threaten the spirit of the sport.

"Match officials form the very fabric of our game - simply, the game would not exist without them," said Marinos.

Former British and Irish Lions wing Tommy Bowe says Erasmus' rant 'sets a bad standard' for rugby

"As a highly-regarded and respected international referee appointed by World Rugby, the attack on Nic's integrity, character and reputation is unacceptable.

"We have been in contact with World Rugby, under whose auspices this Test Series sit, and understand that they are actively reviewing this matter as some facts presented were not accurate.

"It is important to ensure public attacks of this nature are not tolerated. We will continue to provide support to Nic at this time, as both his physical and mental well-being remains a priority for us."

Global game chiefs World Rugby hold a dim view on Erasmus' rant, but have so far held back from launching an official investigation.

"World Rugby notes the comments made by Rassie Erasmus," read a World Rugby statement.

"The nature of these will be raised with the union via the usual official channels and no further comment will be made at this stage."