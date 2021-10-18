England Autumn Nations Series squad: Mako & Billy Vunipola, George Ford, Jamie George out; Adam Radwan, Raffi Quirke, Jamie Blamire in 

Saracens trio Jamie George (left), Mako Vunipola (centre) and Billy Vunipola (right) have been overlooked for England's Autumn squad

Eddie Jones has left the Vunipola brothers, George Ford and Jamie George out of the latest England squad for the Autumn Tests, while Adam Radwan, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall and Jamie Blamire have been included.

The 34-man squad contains four uncapped players: Leicester hooker Nic Dolly and Northampton full-back Tommy Freeman - both of whom receive their maiden international call-ups - and Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson and Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke, both of whom were called into a training camp last month.

Leicester hooker Nic Dolly is one of four uncapped players named in the squad

As well as the four uncapped players, a raft of young, inexperienced players have been called up too, eight of whom made their debuts for England in the summer: Blamire, Callum Chick, Trevor Davison, Alex Dombrandt, Radwan, Randall, Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward.

In addition to the high-profile omissions, Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh has also been overlooked - and remains eligible for Australia and Italy.

Other players who have failed to make the cut include Saracens flanker Ben Earl, Bath prop Beno Obano, Worcester centre Ollie Lawrence, Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson and Harlequins centre Joe Marchant.

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh has not been selected amongst the 34-man group

Jones' group will meet up and travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp on Monday, October 25, before facing Tonga, Australia and South Africa in successive November weekends at Twickenham.

"This is a young but very good, talented squad who have all earned their places. It is one of the most competitive squads I have ever picked," head coach Jones said on Monday.

"There are a number of disappointed players who haven't been selected, but they know what they need to do and no door is closed to any player.

England head coach Eddie Jones said the 34-man panel was one of the most competitive squads he had ever picked

"We're looking forward to three tough Test matches. Tonga always play a strong, physical game and Australia and South Africa have had extended periods together and will be a good challenge for us.

"Our aim each week will be to get better and better as we work towards the Rugby World Cup in 2023."

England's 34-man Autumn squad:

Forwards (19);

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 33 caps)

Trevor Davison (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 1 cap)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 23 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 30 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 48 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 87 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 72 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 44 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 24 caps)

Backs (15);

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 93 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 8 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 66 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 1 cap)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 40 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 2 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 109 caps