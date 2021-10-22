Women's Rugby World Cup: RFU announces bid to host tournament in 2025

New Zealand won the last Women's Rugby World Cup held in 2017

The RFU has announced a bid to host the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2025.

The tournament was last staged in England in 2010, and for the 2025 bid, the RFU plans to adopt a multi-city and multi-region approach to delivering the tournament.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "Securing RWC 2025 would add to the impressive list of major sporting events that the UK has attracted since London 2012, reinforcing the UK's international reputation as a leading major events' destination and a global leader in promoting women's sport.

"As well as providing great economic returns, hosting the tournament would help to further promote rugby as an inclusive sport and provide a springboard to narrow the gap between male and female participation."

England Women finished runners-up to New Zealand in 2017

England won the tournament for the second time in 2014 and were runners-up to New Zealand when it was last held in 2017.

The RFU say that since 2014 female participation in England rose from 13,000 to 40,000 registered players in clubs, with 80,000 girls playing in schools, colleges and universities.

The 2025 bid aims to put a legacy programme in place focusing on three strands.

This includes creating capacity through facility development and the recruitment of female coaches and referees, allowing more young girls and students to play, and encouraging more women supporters in the game.

Grassroots education and mentor programmes will aim to attract 500 new female coaches, 1,000 match officials and 60,000 new registered players.