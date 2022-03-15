Six Nations: Alun Wyn Jones fit to start for Wales and win 150th cap; Dan Biggar to earn 100th cap

Alun Wyn Jones will earn his 150th cap for Wales in their final match of the 2022 Six Nations championship

Alun Wyn Jones returns to start for Wales against Italy, with Dan Biggar set to earn his 100th cap on Saturday in the Guinness Six Nations.

It will be a milestone day at the Principality Stadium for Jones too, with the lock set to make his 150th appearance for Wales.

The 36-year-old, who suffered a shoulder injury against New Zealand in the autumn, will be joined in the second row by Adam Beard. Biggar will continue to lead the side as captain.

In Wales' front row, Dewi Lake is set to make his first start for his country at hooker alongside Gareth Thomas and Dillon Lewis.

Louis Rees-Zammit returns to start out wide from the get-go, with Josh Adams selected on the other wing. Johnny McNicholl is handed the 15 jersey after an appearance on the wing against Ireland. Uilisi Halaholo and Owen Watkin will link up together in midfield.

Guinness Six Nations - Wales fixtures and results Round One Ireland 29-7 Wales Round Two Wales 20-17 Scotland Round Three England 23-19 Wales Round Four Wales 9-13 France Round Five Wales vs Italy

"We've certainly selected a side which we think can get the job done," head coach Wayne Pivac said.

"Clearly that's what we're here for. There's an opportunity to move up that table, so we think this is an exciting team and one we're looking forward to seeing out there.

"Italy are a side that's improving, they've had some bad luck here and there and with a new coach transitioning we know it takes a bit of time. But we know they've got some very good rugby players and as you saw against Scotland."

⭐️ 150 Alun Wyn Jones

⭐️ 100 Dan Biggar



Congratulations to two greats of the game who will reach significant career milestones this weekend 👏 pic.twitter.com/DqTGSyY6Md — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) March 15, 2022

Pivac then reserved great praise for the two men who will be achieving significant personal milestones on Saturday afternoon.

"Dan and Al are huge players for Wales and have been for many years now," Pivac noted.

"We've said, with other players reaching 100 appearances, what an achievement that is and for Dan I know he's been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

Guinness Six Nations - Round Five fixtures Saturday at 2.15pm Wales vs Italy Saturday at 4.45pm Ireland vs Scotland Saturday at 8pm France vs England

"For him to achieve it with Al, who is also getting the milestone of 150 caps, I think it's fitting for those two to share the day.

"They've played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other. They've given so much for the game in Wales."

Wales XV: 15. Johnny McNicholl, 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. Owen Watkin, 12. Uilisi Halaholo, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Dan Biggar (captain), 9. Gareth Davies, 1. Gareth Thomas, 2. Dewi Lake, 3. Dillon Lewis, 4. Adam Beard (vice-captain), 5. Alun Wyn Jones, 6. Seb Davies, 7. Josh Navidi, 8. Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16. Bradley Roberts, 17. Wyn Jones, 18. Leon Brown, 19. Will Rowlands, 20. Ross Moriarty, 21. Kieran Hardy, 22. Callum Sheedy, 23. Nick Tompkins.