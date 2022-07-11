Summer Tour deciders for Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland: It’s All On The Line: All four series deciders

When are the deciding Tests on Saturday?

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

What happened during the second Tests?

The day started with Ireland's first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Two tries from Andrew Porter and 13 points from Johnny Sexton saw Andy Farrell's men record a historic 23-12 win over the All Blacks, after Angus Ta'avao's red card.

Farrell described his side's victory as 'special and courageous' and praised his players for inspiring people back in Ireland.

Next, England dug in to force a series-deciding third Test against Australia, as Billy Vunipola's converted try and six Owen Farrell penalties secured a 25-17 win over the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Eddie Jones now believes that the pressure is firmly on Australian shoulders, but England will be without both Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje on Saturday after both players sustained concussions in the second Test.

In Bloemfontein, Gareth Anscombe's late conversion sealed a 13-12 victory for Wales over South Africa to send their series the distance.

Josh Adams used his pace to score the pivotal try, after South Africa had led 12-6 with four minutes left to play. It marked the first time Wales had ever beaten the Springboks in South Africa.

Former Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts believes the Welsh team can be 'immortal' with a series win on Saturday.

Finally, in Salta, Scotland's strong second-half performance delivered a 29-6 victory over Argentina to keep them alive in their series against Los Pumas.

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just "scratching the surface" and that their best performance is still to come.

Prior to Saturday's deciding Tests, an Ireland midweek team showing 15 changes to the side which beat New Zealand on Saturday claimed a 30-24 victory over the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday, keeping momentum going for Andy Farrell and co.

Jordan Larmour (two), Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes scored tries for Ireland on a memorable day for an inexperienced side captained by Keith Earls, as they avenged a 32-17 defeat to the same opposition a fortnight ago.