Danny Care, Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam start England's series decider vs Australia

Danny Care, Ollie Chessum and Lewis Ludlam will start in England's series decider versus Australia on Saturday, as Eddie Jones makes three changes to the line-up.

Chessum and Ludlam replace Maro Itoje and Sam Underhill, who were both ruled out due to concussion following the second Test. At lock, Chessum will be making his first start for England.

Care is the only change in the backs, as he replaces Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half and brings 86 caps worth of experience into the Test team.

The 35-year-old will link up alongside his Harlequins team-mate Marcus Smith in the half-backs, with Owen Farrell and Guy Porter forming England's centre partnership.

Freddie Steward, Jack Nowell and Tommy Freeman will again come together in the back three.

Courtney Lawes will lead England as captain from the back row, with Ludlham and No 8 Billy Vunipola alongside him.

Nick Isiekwe could make his first appearance of the series off the bench. After having to withdraw ahead of the second Test due to a rib injury, Jack Willis is again named as a replacement.

"We've had a squad of 36 this tour who have competed hard and we're really proud of their efforts," Jones said.

"We go into this Test with a strong squad of 23. It's a young, inexperienced but together group, who have developed well throughout this series.

"We want to play with purpose and energy to win the series and a historic Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground."

England: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Guy Porter, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Tommy Freeman, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Ollie Chessum 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Courtney Lawes (captain), 7. Lewis Ludlam, 8. Billy Vunipola.



Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Joe Heyes, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Jack Willis, 21. Jack van Poortvliet, 22. Will Joseph, 23. Henry Arundell.

Four changes to Australia's starting XV

Dave Rennie has made four amendments to Australia's starting XV.

Harry Wilson arrives in the back row and Reece Hodge is given the nod to start at full-back. The duo are set to play their first Tests this year.

James Slipper returns to the role of loosehead prop and Nick Frost is set to earn his first Test start in the second row.

The former rugby league star Suliasi Vunivalu could make his Wallabies debut from the bench.

Test centurion Slipper will be joined by David Porecki and Taniela Tupou in the front row. Frost and Philip will be behind them in the engine room.

Nic White and Noah Lolesio will join together at nine and 10 for the third consecutive match, with White set to make his 50th international appearance.

"We know we're a much better team than how we played in Brisbane," Rennie said. "We've had a good week of preparation which will allow us to put in a performance that makes Australians proud on Saturday night.

"As a squad we have an opportunity to go to Sydney and lift some silverware in a series decider and that's something that highly motivates us."

Australia: 15. Reece Hodge, 14. Tom Wright, 13. Hunter Paisami, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. Noah Lolesio, 9. Nic White, 1. James Slipper 2. David Porecki, 3. Taniela Tupou 4. Nick Frost, 5. Matt Philip, 6. Harry Wilson, 7. Michael Hooper (captain), 8. Rob Valetini.

Replacements: 16. Folau Faingaa, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Rob Leota, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Tate McDermott, 22. Len Ikitau, 23. Suliasi Vunivalu.

