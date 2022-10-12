Women's Rugby World Cup: England make one change for France game; Sarah Hunter to match caps record
Marlie Packer replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker for England's Rugby World Cup Pool C match against France on Saturday (8am UK time); captain Sarah Hunter to equal Rocky Clark's caps record with 137th appearance; coach Simon Middleton hails Hunter's "phenomenal" consistency
Last Updated: 13/10/22 7:38am
Marlie Packer replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker for England in their Rugby World Cup clash with France, while captain Sarah Hunter will equal Rocky Clark's caps record.
The Red Roses face Les Bleus at 8am UK time on Saturday in Whangarei.
Packer returns with Kabeya dropping out of the squad after starting in the 84-19 defeat of Fiji in England's tournament opener last weekend in Auckland. The bench remains unchanged.
Hunter once again starts at No 8 and will play her 137th game, making her the joint most-capped England international alongside former Red Roses prop Clark.
England: 15 Ellie Kildunne, 14 Lydia Thompson, 13 Emily Scarratt, 12 Helena Rowland, 11 Claudia MacDonald, 10 Zoe Harrison, 9 Leanne Infante; 1 Vickii Cornborough, 2 Amy Cokayne, 3 Sarah Bern, 4 Zoe Aldcroft, 5 Abbie Ward, 6 Alex Matthews, 7 Marlie Packer, 8 Sarah Hunter (c)
Replacements: 16 Connie Powell, 17 Hannah Botterman,18 Maud Muir, 19 Cath O'Donnell, 20 Poppy Cleall, 21 Lucy Packer, 22 Holly Aitchison, 23 Abby Dow
Hunter: It has been an incredible journey
Hunter said: "I just picked up the ball and played the game because I loved it. I didn't know there was an England women's team. To be stood here however many years later is quite unbelievable.
"It's almost a 'pinch-me moment' and someone's going to be like, 'you are going to wake up from your dream sometime soon'. It's been an incredible journey and hopefully it will continue for a little bit longer.
"Rocky Clark is an absolute legend so to be in the same breath as her, talking about record caps is pretty special.
"I think it is something I will look back after the game and recognise as the focus this week has to be on the team and how I can be the best version of myself and contribute to the team's performance."
'I've never seen Hunter have a bad game - her consistency is phenomenal'
England head coach Simon Middleton said: "I have been fortunate enough to be there when some of the greatest England players have had massive milestones.
"I have seen all of those players have good games, not so good games, great games and good training sessions, not so good training session and great training sessions.
"I have never seen Sarah have a bad training session or a bad game. Every single session is top-notch with her and her consistency is quite phenomenal.
"Sarah is about breaking records, not equalling them so I will probably reserve a few comments for the next time she takes the field."
'France present a huge challenge'
Looking ahead to the game against France, Middleton added: "They always present a huge challenge and this time it will be no different. They have a new-look coaching set-up since we last played and we look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.
"The opening weekend at Eden Park was a special event to be a part of. World Cups are huge occasions and it doesn't matter how many caps you have or how many games you've played, nerves can come into play and we saw that a little bit with us.
"I was delighted with the way the team problem-solved and performed after half-time. It showed great character.
"Our aim was always to field a consistent side for our opening two matches. The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place.
"As a coaching group, we know it's far easier to play than not play in competitions but that doesn't diminish anyone's role, the part they play or the responsibility they hold.
"Whatever we achieve will be down to the squad not the team. We arrived as a 32 and we stand or fall as a 32."